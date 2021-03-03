'It's grim' - Man's horror over 20 piles of dog mess on one street
- Credit: Billy Kerrison
A council has promised to "cleanse" a dog-fouling hotspot after a concerned local spotted 20 piles of waste along a single stretch of pavement.
Billy Kerrison, 52, reported the mess to Great Yarmouth Borough Council after coming across the "disgusting display" while out walking on Quay Road in Gorleston.
He said: "There's literally a 'no dog fouling' sign on the road, but nobody takes any notice of it. People are using the area opposite the King William Pub as their own back garden. It's grim."
When asked ' why it had failed to respond to Mr Kerrison after more than 10 days, a council spokesperson said staff were "monitoring the area" and that a "cleanse of the pavement" had now been arranged.
They said fouling always tended to be worse in the winter months when darker mornings and evenings gave "irresponsible dog walkers" good cover.
But they added that the borough had one of the best records for enforcement on environmental crimes across Norfolk.
In 2020, the council issued 13 fixed penalty notices and secured 10 prosecutions for environmental crimes.
The spokesperson said: "Although targeted patrols are carried out, rangers cannot be everywhere at once and rely on other evidence, including public tip-offs, to help target the right individuals.
"We are particularly grateful of any intelligence which helps identify an offender and/or when they tend to pass through their fouling area, so a ranger can be there at the right time to witness them in the act and gain the required evidence to prosecute. All approaches will be treated in confidence.
"The quickest way to report is to download the Report IT GY App, or call 01493 846478.”
Mr Kerrison, who used to be a council litter picker but now works offshore, said the authority needed to be more proactive in clamping down on Yarmouth's dog-fouling.
He said: "With lockdown everyone is getting more dogs, so it's inevitable that incidents of dog fouling have increased. The beaches in particular are covered in the stuff.
"The council says it has a good prosecution record and is keeping an eye on the area, but then why didn't they respond to me and take action when I reported it two weeks ago?
"It just lets the whole town down."