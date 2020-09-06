Lifeboat rescues yacht crew stuck in harbour

Wells Lifeboat have rescued a yacht which became stuck in Blakeney Harbour. Photo: RNLI Archant

A lifeboat crew rescued a yacht after it ran aground at a harbour during the night.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wells All Weather Lifeboat was called out shortly after 6.10am on Sunday by Humber Coast Guard to a yacht with a crew of two which had run aground during the night in the entrance to Blakeney Harbour.

You may also want to watch:

During the grounding, the yacht had sustained considerable rudder damage leaving it stuck to starboard.

The lifeboat crew arrived on the scene at 7.20am, where a lifeboat crew member climbed on board the yacht and rigged a tow before returning to Wells harbour where repairs could be undertaken.

The yacht was safely tied up on a mooring adjacent to the outer harbour and the two crew members were transferred to the shore.

Following the incident, the lifeboat was sanitised, refuelled and made ready for service again.