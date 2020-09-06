Lifeboat rescues yacht crew stuck in harbour
PUBLISHED: 13:18 06 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:18 06 September 2020
A lifeboat crew rescued a yacht after it ran aground at a harbour during the night.
Wells All Weather Lifeboat was called out shortly after 6.10am on Sunday by Humber Coast Guard to a yacht with a crew of two which had run aground during the night in the entrance to Blakeney Harbour.
During the grounding, the yacht had sustained considerable rudder damage leaving it stuck to starboard.
The lifeboat crew arrived on the scene at 7.20am, where a lifeboat crew member climbed on board the yacht and rigged a tow before returning to Wells harbour where repairs could be undertaken.
The yacht was safely tied up on a mooring adjacent to the outer harbour and the two crew members were transferred to the shore.
Following the incident, the lifeboat was sanitised, refuelled and made ready for service again.
