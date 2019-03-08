Two rescued after yacht drama

Two people had to be rescued off the north Norfolk coast after their yacht became stuck in shallow water.

The RNLI inshore lifeboat at Wells was launched shortly after 6am today (Monday, August 26) after the small vessel became aground on Wells bar.

The crew attempted to pull the 23ft yacht Maid of Skiroff off the bank known as Ben Taylor's.

Two people were taken off the boat when the lifeboat was unable to refloat the vessel, and were taken back to the boathouse to await the next high water.

The lifeboat crew will attempt to refloat the vessel after 3pm today.

A spokesperson for inshore lifeboat added: "It's understood the pair were attempting to leave Wells early this morning to return to Hartlepool but went aground on the falling tide just outside the harbour."