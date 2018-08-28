Santa, samba and reindeers: Everything you need to know about Wynterfest 2018
PUBLISHED: 10:20 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:20 27 November 2018
A South Norfolk town is in the final days of preparation for its festive bonanza, which will feature real life reindeers, a fun fair and live music.
Wymondham’s Wynterfest is back, spreading community Christmas cheer across the town from midday on Saturday, December 1.
The event is organised by Wymondham Town Team and is entirely funded by donations and local sponsors.
As in previous years, the programme is packed full of entertainment, including performances by Slow Theatre company and Wymondham’s very own Santa Claus, who will be escorted to his grotto on Whartons court by the infectiously rhythmic Samba Band at 1.40pm.
Animal lovers will have the chance to get up close to real reindeer on Fairland Street then head round the corner to Market Place to explore stalls featuring gifts and tasty treats.
Wymondham Abbey will host its annual Christmas Tree Festival, with a collection of Nativity scenes ranging from traditional to quirky on display in the Town Green Centre.
Several roads will be closed to vehicles from 9am until 7pm:
Middleton Street
Market Street
Market Place
Fairland Street
Queen Street