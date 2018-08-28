Search

Advanced search

Santa, samba and reindeers: Everything you need to know about Wynterfest 2018

PUBLISHED: 10:20 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:20 27 November 2018

The Wymondham Wynterfest 2016. Grace-May Frost with her mum, Laura, at the Christmas tree exhibition in the Abbey. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

The Wymondham Wynterfest 2016. Grace-May Frost with her mum, Laura, at the Christmas tree exhibition in the Abbey. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

©archant2016

A South Norfolk town is in the final days of preparation for its festive bonanza, which will feature real life reindeers, a fun fair and live music.

Wymondhams's Wynterfest 2017. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2017Wymondhams's Wynterfest 2017. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2017

Wymondham’s Wynterfest is back, spreading community Christmas cheer across the town from midday on Saturday, December 1.

The event is organised by Wymondham Town Team and is entirely funded by donations and local sponsors.

As in previous years, the programme is packed full of entertainment, including performances by Slow Theatre company and Wymondham’s very own Santa Claus, who will be escorted to his grotto on Whartons court by the infectiously rhythmic Samba Band at 1.40pm.

Animal lovers will have the chance to get up close to real reindeer on Fairland Street then head round the corner to Market Place to explore stalls featuring gifts and tasty treats.

The Wymondham Wynterfest 2016. Father Christmas arrives in Wymondham. PHOTO: Nick ButcherThe Wymondham Wynterfest 2016. Father Christmas arrives in Wymondham. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Wymondham Abbey will host its annual Christmas Tree Festival, with a collection of Nativity scenes ranging from traditional to quirky on display in the Town Green Centre.

Several roads will be closed to vehicles from 9am until 7pm:

Middleton Street

Market Street

Market Place

Fairland Street

Queen Street

Most Read

Video Sports Direct boss threatens to close Intu Chapelfield store

Business tycoon Mike Ashley is reportedly considering shutting his Sports Direct stores in Intu shopping centres. Photo: Steve Adams

Another 291 homes to be built on outskirts of Dereham after plans approved despite opposition

Westfield Lane in Toftwood near Dereham. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Man looking to jump off Norwich bridge rescued by police

Police at Novi Sad Bridge in Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Family-run toy shop swindled by fraudsters with fake £50 notes

Richard Harding outside Puff's Toy Shop in Wymondham, where fraudsters stole £200. Photo: Richard Harding

Updated Collision at A11 roundabout causing delays

A collision at the Thickthorn roundabout on the A11 is causing delays this morning (November 27).

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

‘They will have to kick me out’ - Conservative pair defy leader’s resignation demand

North Norfolk councillors Hilary Cox and Nigel Dixon, who say they will not resign from the Conservative Party. Picture: NNDC

Conservative leader in north Norfolk demands resignation of two senior members

John Lee, former leader of North Norfolk District Council. Photo: Denise Bradley

Moshing, crowd surfing and beer throwing. Miles Kane goes down a storm at the University of East Anglia LCR

Miles Kane performing at The LCR, Norwich. Photo: Steve Hunt

Guildhall Britannia, festive afternoon tea review: ‘a winning combination of pigs in blankets and prosecco’

Festive afternoon tea Credit: James Randle

Family-run toy shop swindled by fraudsters with fake £50 notes

Richard Harding outside Puff's Toy Shop in Wymondham, where fraudsters stole £200. Photo: Richard Harding
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast