Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Police investigating car blaze outside fire station

PUBLISHED: 21:24 03 February 2019 | UPDATED: 21:24 03 February 2019

Firefighters have helped rescue a person from a building. Photo: Denise Bradley

Firefighters have helped rescue a person from a building. Photo: Denise Bradley

Archant

Police are investigating after a car caught fire outside a fire station.

The car was found on fire outside Wymondham Fire Station on Station Road. Photo: GoogleThe car was found on fire outside Wymondham Fire Station on Station Road. Photo: Google

The VW Golf was discovered by fire fighters just before 7pm on Sunday evening (February 3) on Station Road in Wymondham.

One appliance from Wymondham attended and crews used hose reel jets and breathing apparatus to extinguish the blaze.

Police said it was not yet clear how the fire had started but that the car had been recovered and taken in for forensic investigation.

The road remains open and nobody was injured in the blaze.

Most Read

Car spins on opposite carriageway as police deal with crashes on the NDR

The Northern Distributor Road (NDR) sign. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

See inside YouTube star’s £1m Norwich penthouse

Inside Sam Chapman's Norwich penthouse. Photo: Pixiwoo/YouTube

Casualties freed after four separate crashes as hail hits NDR

Four vehicles were involved in four separate crashes on the NDR as a hail storm hit. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Appeal after driver crashed into three walls before fleeing scene

The devastation caused following a crash on Montgomery Avenue in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Neighbours of factory blamed for ‘rotting flesh smell’ in homes reduced to tears at meeting

Nearly 50 people attended the meeting in Connaught Hall on Saturday (February 2, 2019) discussing a solution to the Banham Poultry factory odour. Photo: Bethany Wales

Most Read

Range Rover crashes into side of school

The Silver Range Rover reversed into the side of Attleborough Academy as pupils were preparing to leave the site. Photo: Submitted

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

‘We’ve been paying someone else’s electricity bills for seven years’ - Restaurateur says row means she will have to move

Patricia Rodrigues owner of the Mondragone Italian restaurant in Brandon with electricity bills. Picture: Simon Parkin

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pub closes less than a year after opening

Bishop's of Chapel Street opened in the former Lattice House in May Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Car spins on opposite carriageway as police deal with crashes on the NDR

The Northern Distributor Road (NDR) sign. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Neighbours of factory blamed for ‘rotting flesh smell’ in homes reduced to tears at meeting

Nearly 50 people attended the meeting in Connaught Hall on Saturday (February 2, 2019) discussing a solution to the Banham Poultry factory odour. Photo: Bethany Wales

‘This has devastated me’ – Enthusiast gutted by loss of 9/11 NYPD command vehicle and classic cars in brutal fire

The major fire damage caused to the classic vehicles at Boasts Industrial Park in Worlingham. Mr Boast with one of the destroyed vehicles. Pictures: Mick Howes

‘We can’t train on it so why should the opposing team train on it’ - Lynn boss after pitch ‘hijack’

Angry scenes at The Walks Picture: Chris Lakey

‘Friday’s training session was incredible’ – Krul lifts the lid on Norwich City’s Leeds explosion

Max Aarons, Jamal Lewis and Tim Krul enjoy the post-match celebrations with the traveling Norwich City supporters after victory at Elland Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists