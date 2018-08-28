Police investigating car blaze outside fire station

Police are investigating after a car caught fire outside a fire station.

The car was found on fire outside Wymondham Fire Station on Station Road. Photo: Google The car was found on fire outside Wymondham Fire Station on Station Road. Photo: Google

The VW Golf was discovered by fire fighters just before 7pm on Sunday evening (February 3) on Station Road in Wymondham.

One appliance from Wymondham attended and crews used hose reel jets and breathing apparatus to extinguish the blaze.

Police said it was not yet clear how the fire had started but that the car had been recovered and taken in for forensic investigation.

The road remains open and nobody was injured in the blaze.