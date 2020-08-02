Search

Norfolk storage firm celebrates 10 years by opening new site

PUBLISHED: 12:50 02 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:50 02 August 2020

Self-storage firm Store Galore, owned by husband and wife pair Sam and Rebecca Hill, have marked their 10th anniversary by opening a new site in Wymondham. Picture: Sam and Rebecca Hill

A Norfolk-based storage firm is celebrating a decade of trading in 2020 – and has marked the occasion by opening a new site in the county.

Self-storage firm Store Galore, owned by husband and wife pair Sam and Rebecca Hill, have marked their 10th anniversary by opening a new site in Wymondham. Picture: Sam and Rebecca Hill

Self-storage company Store Galore has opened its new location in Bridge Road, Wymondham, close to the A11.

The site is now their third alongside others in Catfield, near Salham, and Barnham Broom, and means the firm now has more than 100 storage units available for hire.

Store Galore is run by husband and wife partnership Sam and Rebecca Hill, who said they were “very excited to launch our third site” in “an expanding town and a perfect location”.

Mr Hill said: “Our steady expansion has been fuelled by our personal approach, recommendations and repeat business.

“We look forward to serving the people of Wymondham in the same manner.”

