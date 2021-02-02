New defibrillator bought for Wymondham
- Credit: British Heart Foundation
A new defibrillator has been installed in a market town after funds were raised by three groups.
The life-saving kit was put in place at Our Lady and St Thomas of Canterbury RC Church in Wymondham in Norwich Road, part funded by £1,200 raised by the town council and Saffron Housing Trust.
Along with the defibrillator, the British Heart Foundation also gave a CPR training kit to the town. Wymondham Community Outreach Project will be running training sessions so everyone can become a potential life-saver.
Saffron's community foundation manager Emilie Hildreth said: "We are delighted that our community foundation programme has been able to help fund this life-saving package."
Town and district councillor Suzanne Nuri-Nixon added: "Arnie McConnell and the Wymondham Community Outreach Project have worked so hard to provide the unit and I admire their determination and persistence in making this a reality."