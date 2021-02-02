News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
New defibrillator bought for Wymondham

Daniel Moxon

Published: 9:00 AM February 2, 2021    Updated: 10:21 AM February 2, 2021
A new defibrillator has been installed at the church in Norwich Road, Wymondham, by the British Heart Foundation.

A new defibrillator has been installed in a market town after funds were raised by three groups.

The life-saving kit was put in place at Our Lady and St Thomas of Canterbury RC Church in Wymondham in Norwich Road, part funded by £1,200 raised by the town council and Saffron Housing Trust.

Along with the defibrillator, the British Heart Foundation also gave a CPR training kit to the town. Wymondham Community Outreach Project will be running training sessions so everyone can become a potential life-saver.

Saffron's community foundation manager Emilie Hildreth said: "We are delighted that our community foundation programme has been able to help fund this life-saving package."

Town and district councillor Suzanne Nuri-Nixon added: "Arnie McConnell and the Wymondham Community Outreach Project have worked so hard to provide the unit and I admire their determination and persistence in making this a reality."

