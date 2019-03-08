Search

'Totally devastated' - Neighbours rally behind woman whose home was ravaged by fire

PUBLISHED: 12:37 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:46 09 October 2019

The fire at a flat on Harts Farm Road, Wymondham, has inspired a community collection. Photo: Google

The fire at a flat on Harts Farm Road, Wymondham, has inspired a community collection. Photo: Google

Archant

A group of neighbours is rallying behind a woman whose home was devastated by a fire.

Firefighters were called to Harts Farm, Wymondham, at around 5.30pm on Sunday after neighbours reported large plumes of smoke coming from a flat.

After nearly three hours the blaze was extinguished, leaving extensive damage inside the home.

According to people in the area, the woman who lives in the flat is abroad on holiday and is trying to cut the trip short and return home.

The incident has rocked the neighbourhood, and concerned residents have taken to Facebook to offer help.

Sarah Burnham, from Wymondham, witnessed the fire and said seeing the devastation shook her into action.

The GoFundMe page she created on Monday has already raised more than £100, and offers of practical help with the clean up have been listed on Facebook.

Ms Burnham said: "I have never done anything like this before, but seeing the fire itself really shook me and I knew if it was me I would be totally devastated by the losses. The response has been brilliant with people offering items and simply offering their help where needed. We really do live in a lovely area and it just goes to show, it takes just one person to make the suggestion of helping and everyone flocks together. It's wonderful."

The Robert Kett pub on Lime Tree Avenue has volunteered as a drop-off point for items, and have asked anyone wishing to contribute to contact the landlord on 01953 606566 before arrival.

