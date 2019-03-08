Lack of electricity almost caused football club to miss out on £40k

Club secretary Chris Green, left, at Wroxham FC.

A lack of electricity almost caused a Norfolk football club to lose out on £40,000 in funding.

Wroxham FC was due to receive a portion of the money for allowing a company to build a new mobile mast on its Trafford Park stadium at Skinners Lane.

Wroxham FC was due to receive a portion of the money for allowing a company to build a new mobile mast on its Trafford Park stadium at Skinners Lane.

But club secretary Chris Green claimed the project almost came to a halt because there was not enough electricity in the area to power the monopole.

Mr Green said: "I didn't think it would be going ahead because of the electricity issue.

"In order to provide a service, they [UK Power Networks] would have had to go across a field to put a substation in and bring high powered cables back to our site, all for £210,000."

Wroxham FC was due to receive a portion of the money for allowing a company to build a new mobile mast on its Trafford Park stadium at Skinners Lane.

He said if the mast was connected to the existing supply, the club would not have enough power to switch on its floodlights.

Shared Access Ltd and Mobile Broadband Network Limited, which is a joint venture between EE and Three, were granted permission in 2018 to erect the 20m-high structure in place of an existing 17.5m floodlight.

A planning application to Broadland District Council said the site forms part of a national project by EE to provide better coverage along the rail network.

UK Power Networks confirmed that a new substation, high voltage cables running over 700 metres, and a new low voltage cable running over 100 metres were needed to power the new mast.

But Mr Green claimed the asking price was too much, and now a diesel generator will be purchased by the two companies to power its floodlights.

Meanwhile, the mast will be connected to the existing electricity supply.

Mr Green said the generator will not be running 24/7 and will only be switched on when lighting is needed.

Wroxham FC's stadium.

The club will also now receive a share of £40,000 from the two companies for allowing the mast to be built at the stadium.

However it will also have to be split with another landowner, The Trafford Estate.

Mr Green said: "The money will go towards new LED floodlighting for the pitch.

"I hope it all comes online before September."

A spokesperson for EE said: "We can confirm there are no issues with this site and the build is going ahead as expected."

UK Power Networks said the electricity network in Wroxham is "reliable and robust" for existing homes and business.