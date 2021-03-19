News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Worstead Festival cancelled for second year running

Sabrina Johnson

Published: 2:59 PM March 19, 2021   
Worstead Festival 2014. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The organisers of the Worstead Festival in North Norfolk have cancelled the event for the second year because of the coronavirus pandemic - Credit: Archant

The organisers of the Worstead Festival in North Norfolk have cancelled the event for the second consecutive year.

The two-day celebration of rural life, which was due to take place on July 24 and 25, was established in 1966 as a way of raising funds for the village church of St Mary the Virgin.

In a statement announcing the cancellation, Jane Bond, chairperson of the festival trustees, said: "This last year has been extremely difficult for us all and we all really wanted the festival to happen.

She said the organisers felt the government was unlikely to make a  decision allowing the festival to go ahead would be made before June 21, giving organisers insufficient time to put on the event.

“The aim of the festival has always been to help local charities. With that in mind, the trustees have decided to grant money to local good causes instead of putting it towards organising a festival this year,” she said.


