School that could have only six pupils by 2023 set to close

Chris Bishop

Published: 11:02 AM January 25, 2021   
Wormegay Primary

Wormegay Primary School, which could be closed because it has just 26 pupils - Credit: Google

A Norfolk village school with just 26 pupils could be closed.

Governing body the Diocese of Ely Multi Academies Trust (DEMAT) is consulting parents over the future of Wormegay Primary School, near King's Lynn.

It says if pupil numbers continue to fall at the rate predicted by its forecasts, the school will have just six by 2023.

DEMAT wants to close the school at the end of the summer term before merging it with Runcton Holme Primary School three miles away, which has a capacity of 70 pupils but 26 on its roll.

In its consultation papers, the academies trust says: "An amalgamated school provides a sustainable opportunity to maintain an education provision across the three parishes rather than two individual schools, both of whom could be at risk if no action is taken. "

Both schools are rated as requiring improvement by education watchdog Ofsted. DEMAT believes low pupils numbers are to blame.

"There are currently two classes in each school with three or four-year groups in each class; this is extremely challenging for each teacher and causes difficulty in appropriate curriculum sequencing and providing appropriate levels of challenge for all children," it says. 

"By introducing a third class at the amalgamated school it will reduce the number of different year groups within each class to allow for greater curriculum sequencing and more time to be spent with individual children.

"Amalgamating the two schools, with Wormegay pupils being educated at the Runcton Holme site, should enable all pupils to benefit from more effective teaching and learning, greater opportunities for pupils to learn with peers of their own age and more targeted, age-related teaching.

"The social and educational benefits gained by facilitating pupils to learn and socialise with a larger number of peers, whilst maintaining the advantages of being in a small school, should not be underestimated."

If he closure goes ahead, the new school would be called the Holy Cross Primary Academy. The consultation ends on March 5. 




