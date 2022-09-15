Celebrating all the fun of the fair and the showmen behind it
- Credit: Chris Bishop
A galloper has rode into town to celebrate World Fun Fair Month.
The gaily-painted horse has been loaned to the Hunstanton Heritage Centre by John-Henry and Colleen Roper, who own the town's Rainbow Park fairground.
The animal, emblazoned with Mrs Roper's name is a replica of those tens of thousands ride on every summer on a full-sized carousel at the seafront fair.
"The fairground industry is as popular now as it's ever been," said Mrs Roper, who hopes her three children Elias, 19, Jack-Henry, 17 and Layla, 15, will follow her and her husband into the family business.
""There is something that is very special about a fairground. I think the public know that and that is why we see families returning year on year."
As the industry reeled under the impact of Covid, which forced the closure of fairs across the country including the King's Lynn Mart in 2021, Mrs Roper and five other female showmen launched Future 4 Fairgrounds.
Its mission is to celebrate the industry's past and also raise awareness about the issues it faces now and may do in the future.
World Fun Fair Month, which F4F launched last year, has now been taken up by fairs across the UK, Europe and the USA.
It hopes councils, schools, organisations and fairground enthusiasts will all help to celebrate “all the fun of the fair”.
"I always say everyone knows what a fairground is but not everyone knows who showmen are, what they've done and their importance to the community," said Mrs Roper, 45, whose family have run the fair for three generations.
"It's fantastic the galloping horse is here in the heritage centre, it's another reason the fairground can be celebrated and the families behind the fairground."
Amanda Bosworth, chair of Hunstanton Civic Society which runs the centre, said: "This is an important part of Hunstanton .
"Rainbow park and the family are an important part of the heritage of Hunstanton."