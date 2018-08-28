World first interactive game gets dramatic launch at King’s Lynn Christmas lights

Scenes from the 2018 King's Lynn Christmas Light Switch on, with the launch of REVEAL - The live performance for REVEAL - Margaret of Antioch talks to the crowd. PICTURE: Matthew Usher.

The fairy godmother rose into the night sky above the festive crowds to act out scenes at the launch of a world first interactive game that is part of Christmas celebrations in King’s Lynn.

Scenes from the 2018 King's Lynn Christmas Light Switch on, with the launch of REVEAL - The new light projection on the TSB building as part of REVEAL. PICTURE: Matthew Usher.

In probably the most dramatic Christmas lights switch on ever the character was lifted high above the Tuesday Market Place, drawing gasps from the hundreds gathered below, before interacting with actors as characters from REVEAL, an “active reality” adventure story, described as “a fully immersive experience for all the family”.

Designed by 32 artists, illustrators, musicians, actors, illustrators and technologists, many based in Norfolk, the game can be played on a mobile phone in real-life locations in the town. Characters appear with clues and content players must unlock to crack a code.

Scenes from the 2018 King's Lynn Christmas Light Switch on, with the launch of REVEAL - The live performance for REVEAL. PICTURE: Matthew Usher.

They tell the story of a young woman Maya, an expectant mother, who arrives in Lynn and is given a quest to complete by Margaret of Antioch, the patron saint of the town.

The dramatic launch as part of the switching on of the Christmas lights marks the start of its run until January 4, 2019 with the episodic story unfolding in different locations.

Scenes from the 2018 King's Lynn Christmas Light Switch on, with the launch of REVEAL - The live performance for REVEAL - Maya talks to the crowd. PICTURE: Matthew Usher.

Characters appear with clues and players must unlock to crack a code from locations in King’s Lynn, Downham Market and Hunstanton.

Code breaker leaflets with instructions on how to play will also be available online and from a REVEAL pop up shop at 10 Norfolk Street, King’s Lynn.

Scenes from the 2018 King's Lynn Christmas Light Switch on, with the launch of REVEAL - The new light projection on the TSB building as part of REVEAL. PICTURE: Matthew Usher.

The game has been created by Cambridge-based experimental arts organisation Collusion.

Rachel Drury, Collusion director, said: “We hope people will enjoy it. The idea was come up with something nationally significant and the story is very much based around the stories of King’s Lynn.”

Scenes from the 2018 King's Lynn Christmas Light Switch on, with the launch of REVEAL - The live performance for REVEAL - Maya talks to the crowd. PICTURE: Matthew Usher.

Projection artist Pete Cleary said: “It’s been an exciting project to work on. They were keen that all the artists kept their own identity and I think that comes through, but I can’t give too much away.”

Further live shows will take place each Sunday at 4pm. Each will reveal a new part of the story.

Scenes from the 2018 King's Lynn Christmas Light Switch on, with the launch of REVEAL - The live performance for REVEAL. PICTURE: Matthew Usher.

Nearly 300 local primary school pupils contributed to the launch with handheld digital devices they had made in workshops for the project.

Councillor Elizabeth Nockolds, Borough Council of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk cabinet member for Culture, Heritage and Health, said: “Our town’s light projections are rightly renowned, so we’re always looking for innovative ways to develop them.”

* Find out more about the game at www.revealkl.com