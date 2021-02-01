Online workshops to throw the spotlight on race issues
- Credit: Rewriting Rural Racism
Students will learn about race issues in Norfolk thanks to a pioneering project led by Sheringham Little Theatre.
Students from schools, mostly in north Norfolk and Great Yarmouth, will look at key figures in black history, discuss 'colour blindness', white privilege and how people identify themselves in a series of online workshops.
Tilda Fassih from Sheringham and Ashton Owen from Norwich will deliver the hour-long sessions, starting from February.
Miss Fassih, 21, said: “It’s the kind of workshop I wish I had had when I was at school, and will encourage young people to do more research into the issues.”
As part of the programme Mr Owen, 25, will perform a one-man show called Outskirts, which recounts real-life mixed race experiences, including hurtful words and animal noise chanting.
You may also want to watch:
He said: “We hope the workshops will start students on a journey into British history they are not normally taught in schools, see them having new discussions and encourage them to embrace their true identities.”
The workshops are part of Rewriting Rural Racism, an Arts Council-funded scheme led by young performers based at the theatre.
Most Read
- 1 Ex traffic police call for two lanes on NDR roundabouts
- 2 Social distancing could remain in force all year
- 3 Dangerous 'dragon's teeth' sea defences to be removed
- 4 Three more large scale vaccine centres to open in Norfolk
- 5 Land behind former pub going under hammer
- 6 Ice weather warning for Norfolk and Suffolk
- 7 Could Norwich City be forced to remove shirt sponsor?
- 8 Kate's mental health video selfie from her Norfolk home
- 9 Who actually owns Norfolk's Debenhams buildings?
- 10 Garden centre's £1.25 million transformation under way
Part of the project will be to shoot a series of short films, which highlight the story of migration in the county stretching back to pre-historic times, Viking and Norman invasions, medieval Dutch 'Strangers' and wartime refugees.
Great Yarmouth’s Time and Tide Museum is supporting the films, and Thursford 23-year-old Daisy Winchester is also involved, carrying out research ahead of the filming.
Project co-ordinator Katie Thompson, 23, from Knapton, said: “Norfolk has mainly white schools, so we hope to spark discussion about issues that don’t happen naturally.”
Little Theatre director Debbie Thompson said: “This has been really exciting and positive project during such a challenging time for theatre.
“The young people behind it had been amazingly motivated and creative, and showed a lot of flexibility in lockdown to achieve what they set out to do.”
She said she hoped the workshops would have a lasting impact for the theatre in terms of adding diversity to the venue's programming and the audiences it attracts.
Any school or theatre venues interested in the workshops should email Debbie@sheringhamlittletheatre.com.