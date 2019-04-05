Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Two months after work on NDR roundabouts - has anything changed?

05 April, 2019 - 06:30
Works have been completed on six roundabouts on the Broadland Northway. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Works have been completed on six roundabouts on the Broadland Northway. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

Improvements on controversial roundabouts on a major route in Norwich have been met with mixed reaction from drivers.

Norfolk County Council has added signs on the Broadland Northway to help drivers confused by the roundabouts. Picture: Neil DidsburyNorfolk County Council has added signs on the Broadland Northway to help drivers confused by the roundabouts. Picture: Neil Didsbury

When the Broadland Northway, often better known as the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR), fully opened in April last year, complaints over its roundabouts were quickly voiced.

People said they were badly signposted and poorly-lit at night, and that lane markings were unclear.

By October last year, there had already been 15 crashes resulting in injury on the road, with the vast majority happening at roundabouts.

Norfolk County Council said the problems were down to drivers approaching the roundabouts too quickly, but in November work began on six roundabouts.

Roughly £120,000 was set aside to replace damaged signs and kerbs, while countdown signs were also installed and lane markings were tweaked.

Two months on, we asked drivers whether they thought the work had made any difference.

Martin Wright, who owns WrightLearn Driving Instruction and last year ran a free session advising people how to use the roundabouts, said he had noticed improvements.

“I definitely think there has been an improvement since they have put in the markings, that has helped,” he said. “I still don’t think it’s perfect, but I’m not seeing as many issues as I was about a year ago.

An Audi A1 on the Broadland Northway roundabout. Picture: Brian LeeAn Audi A1 on the Broadland Northway roundabout. Picture: Brian Lee

“I think people are becoming more familiar with it now too, but the countdown markers and that sort of thing are helping.”

On Facebook, David Dodd said the problems boiled down to “too much speed carried onto the roundabout due to poor driving”.

He said while the new signs helped, they needed to be larger, and further back from the roundabouts, while the markings at each roundabout should be consistent.

Another person agreed, saying the crashes, which have seen several vehicles end up on the roundabouts, were down to “driver error every time”.

The Broadland Northway between Wroxham Road and Postwick. Picture: ANTONY KELLYThe Broadland Northway between Wroxham Road and Postwick. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

But others criticised a lack of lighting at night, and said the lane markings were different across the roundabouts, which caused confusion.

Norfolk County Council said work had been completed in February, and had involved installing new ‘get in lane’ signs, countdown markers and extra lane markings.

“While the traffic management was in place we also repaired damage to signs and kerbs and carried out tree and shrub planting,” they said. “We will be continuing to monitor the route now the improvements have been made.”

Driving instructor Martin Wright. Photo: Lauren De Boise.Driving instructor Martin Wright. Photo: Lauren De Boise.

Most Read

Tributes paid after death of ‘passionate’ firefighter first on scene of huge Fakenham blaze

Tributes have been paid after the death of a “passionate” firefighter who was among those first on the scene at a blaze which devastated a north Norfolk town. Pictured, Mr Grand with his wife Tracy. Photo: Courtesy of Grand family

‘It was the best in Norwich’: St Giles Hotel customers refused refunds

St Giles House, Norwich is reportedly turning customers away. Picture: James Bass

50 of East Anglia’s biggest firms gender pay gaps revealed

The gender pay gap at Norfolk's biggest employers have been revealed. Picture: Getty

Pensioners urged to put in claim or risk missing out on £7k per year

Age UK Norwich is calling for people to check their eligibility for pension credit and housing benefit before the Government changes the rules on May 15. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Safety concerns as Brexit anger spills on to doorsteps in Norfolk local elections campaign

Norfolk will go to the polls on May 2. Pic: PA/Rui Vieira.

Most Read

Travellers move onto city car park

Travellers have moved onto St Crispins car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

The little-known story of the Norfolk woman who survived the Titanic but never went near water again

May Howard from North Walsham who was aboard the ill-fated Titanic is the subject of a new exhibition at North Walsham Heritage Centre. Picture: John Balls

Norwich hotel in liquidation after failing to pay staff for “some time”

St Giles House Hotel has gone into liquidation. Picture: Archant

Bus driver punched and knocked unconscious after swerving to avoid two men in Norwich

A Sanders bus in North Walsham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Tributes paid after death of ‘passionate’ firefighter first on scene of huge Fakenham blaze

Tributes have been paid after the death of a “passionate” firefighter who was among those first on the scene at a blaze which devastated a north Norfolk town. Pictured, Mr Grand with his wife Tracy. Photo: Courtesy of Grand family

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Running column: Time for Mark Armstrong to put all those miles to good use at the Greater Manchester Marathon

Mark Armstrong during his last marathon in Nottingham in 2017. Picture: Robin Hood Marathon

‘It was the best in Norwich’: St Giles Hotel customers refused refunds

St Giles House, Norwich is reportedly turning customers away. Picture: James Bass

Tributes paid after death of ‘passionate’ firefighter first on scene of huge Fakenham blaze

Tributes have been paid after the death of a “passionate” firefighter who was among those first on the scene at a blaze which devastated a north Norfolk town. Pictured, Mr Grand with his wife Tracy. Photo: Courtesy of Grand family

One Strong City: Let’s all get behind Canaries for promotion push

Archant and Fan group Along Come Norwich launch the Sing Up The River End campaign. Ben Kensell, Norwich City Chief Operating Officer, Gary Powers, Regency Security, David Powles, Editor and David Wiltshire. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

50 of East Anglia’s biggest firms gender pay gaps revealed

The gender pay gap at Norfolk's biggest employers have been revealed. Picture: Getty
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists