Norwich trainers show you how to stay fit during coronavirus self-isolation
PUBLISHED: 06:30 21 March 2020
Archant
Coming soon to a living room near you is a workout by three Norwich personal trainers.
Alex Reeve, Ross Slade and Ryan Sampson make up Curlcast, which produces videos and podcasts discussing health and fitness as well as exercise tutorial videos.
The trio have created one such video for those in self-isolation during coronavirus, featuring easy-to-follow exercises for all abilities.
The moves include:
• Box squats - these can be made harder by grabbing a weight such as a bin or a heavy book.
• Superman - lie on your front and slowly raise your arms and legs simultaneously.
Mr Reeve said: “It’s important to train at the moment for many reasons. Isolation can have a bad impact on mental health and physical activity has been show to improve mental wellbeing and outlook - something which is vital right now.”