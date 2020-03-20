Video

Norwich trainers show you how to stay fit during coronavirus self-isolation

Ryan Sampson and Ross Slade demonstrate fitness move the step up. Picture: Curlcast Archant

Coming soon to a living room near you is a workout by three Norwich personal trainers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Curlcast personal trainers are uploading online workout videos to keep fit during self-isolation. Picture: Curlcast Curlcast personal trainers are uploading online workout videos to keep fit during self-isolation. Picture: Curlcast

Alex Reeve, Ross Slade and Ryan Sampson make up Curlcast, which produces videos and podcasts discussing health and fitness as well as exercise tutorial videos.

The trio have created one such video for those in self-isolation during coronavirus, featuring easy-to-follow exercises for all abilities.

Alex Reeve and Ross Salde are part of Curlcast, who are making fitness videos during coronavirus. Picture: Curlcast Alex Reeve and Ross Salde are part of Curlcast, who are making fitness videos during coronavirus. Picture: Curlcast

The moves include:

• Box squats - these can be made harder by grabbing a weight such as a bin or a heavy book.

• Superman - lie on your front and slowly raise your arms and legs simultaneously.

Mr Reeve said: “It’s important to train at the moment for many reasons. Isolation can have a bad impact on mental health and physical activity has been show to improve mental wellbeing and outlook - something which is vital right now.”