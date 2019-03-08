Search

Grade II* windmill tower could be restored by next spring

PUBLISHED: 16:00 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:25 01 November 2019

Denver Windmill has been around for 200 years. Picture: Archant.

Archant

A Grade II* listed millwhich has undergone renovations could have its tower reopened by next spring.

Work is still ongoing to renovate the building, with hopes the tower will be open by spring next year. Picture: Sarah HussainWork is still ongoing to renovate the building, with hopes the tower will be open by spring next year. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Denver Windmill, in the village of Denver, on the outskirts of Downham Market, was built in 1835 and stopped working in 1941 after being struck by lightning.

The mill has recently been renovated and work is still ongoing to restore its tower.

Owner John Nash has overseen the project with the help of Norfolk Historic Buildings Trust.

Mr Nash said: "There's currently no public access to the mill tower as we had to repair the steps because they were rotten.

The Denver Windmill mill tower had scaffolding placed around it during 18 month work to restore the building. Picture: John Nash.The Denver Windmill mill tower had scaffolding placed around it during 18 month work to restore the building. Picture: John Nash.

"I'm hoping it will be renovated and open by spring next year.

"The whole tower had been scaffolded for 18 months while work was taking place."

Denver Windmill was recently removed from Historic England's risk register after being on it for some years.

Mr Nash said: "After seeing the building they were amazed at the condition of the mill now and how well it has been restored.

Blackstone oil engine from 1920 that has been out of use for around 9 years. Picture: John Nash.Blackstone oil engine from 1920 that has been out of use for around 9 years. Picture: John Nash.

"A serious amount of money went in to it, many, many thousands of pounds."

The mill owner of two years plans to restore a black stone oil engine from the 1920s and put the sails put back on the windmill after they were removed for health and safety reasons.

"It will cost a quarter of a million pounds to get the sails on and get it open again as a fully functioning windmill," he said.

"It's such a massive overall project, you have to do small parts of it at a time."

Mr Nash also runs his own bar on the site selling his award winning beer.

He added: "The reason I bought the windmill was to open a bar and sell my own beer and to restore the windmill as well.

"Things are going really well, we've recently had an eco shop open up and also on site is a hairdresser, which has been going exceedingly well."

The mill is home to Blackstone Engine Bar, The Hair Mill, Millstone Tearooms and newly opened eco-friendly shop- The Grain Loft.

