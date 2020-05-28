Search

Revamped coastal park will include zig-zag bridge

PUBLISHED: 10:39 28 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:39 28 May 2020

Artist's impression of new play bridge. Picture: Friends of North Lodge Park

Archant

A revamped park will give people in a seaside town something to celebrate when the coronavirus outbreak is over.

Golfing fun in 1949 at Cromer's North Lodge Park. Picture: SUPPLIED BY THE FRIENDS OF NORTH LODGE PARKGolfing fun in 1949 at Cromer's North Lodge Park. Picture: SUPPLIED BY THE FRIENDS OF NORTH LODGE PARK

Work will start on June 1 on a new bridge at North Lodge Park in Cromer. It will link the currently redundant putting green to the main park, and replace the current stepped bridge.

Installing the fully accessible ‘playful bridge’, which will link the two sections of the park divided by a sunken walkway, should be completed by late summer.

The Friends of North Lodge Park, which was formed in 2015, raised £200,000 towards the project, including more than £25,000 from individual plaques for sponsored planks on the bridge.

Funds also came from sales of the Friends’ café cookbook Will You Marry Me?, and the Brief History of the Park, and through takings from the park’s café.

An early photo of the 'golf clock' at Cromer's North Lodge Park. Picture: SUPPLIED BY THE FRIENDS OF NORTH LODGE PARKAn early photo of the 'golf clock' at Cromer's North Lodge Park. Picture: SUPPLIED BY THE FRIENDS OF NORTH LODGE PARK

And successful grant applications contributed over £80,000 towards the project, with a significant contribution from Cromer Town Council and the Government Pocket Parks fund.

Samantha Annison, chairman of the Friends, said: “We thought long and hard about whether to go ahead with this project in the current unprecedented times, which are challenging us all to focus on the important things.

“After much deliberation, and with support from North Norfolk District Council, it was decided to go ahead – so when the bridge is finished and we emerge from the other side of this pandemic Cromer will have something to celebrate.”

The new zig-zag wooden bridge will allow people to easily access the new play area which will include a range of new play equipment as well as areas of wild flowers and pathways to open up access to the cliff top path.

The book, named Will You Marry Me? was created in celebration of the bakers who work behind the scenes to provide the delicious homemade cakes sold in North Lodge Park Cafe. Picture: North Lodge ParkThe book, named Will You Marry Me? was created in celebration of the bakers who work behind the scenes to provide the delicious homemade cakes sold in North Lodge Park Cafe. Picture: North Lodge Park

The bridge will take about six weeks to construct. During this time the sunken walkway will be closed to the public with diversion notices in place.

The play equipment will be installed after the bridge.

The new wheelchair accessible bridge at the park will incorporate a viewing platform, seating and play elements.

The park was created in May 1929 and celebrated its 90th anniversary last year.

A dragon in Cromer's North Lodge Park to mark Chinese New Year. Picture: KATE ROYALLA dragon in Cromer's North Lodge Park to mark Chinese New Year. Picture: KATE ROYALL

Topic Tags:

