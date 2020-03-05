Search

Work on new £22.5m development to create 165 homes gets underway

05 March, 2020 - 06:30
A section of Norwich Road, heading into Swaffham. Picture: GOOGLE STREET

Archant

Work has started in Swaffham on 165 new homes being built as part of a £22.5m development in the town.

Swaffham Junior School pupil Faith Askew-Patten (second from right) won a competition to name a new Persimmon Homes housing development. Picture: Persimmon HomesSwaffham Junior School pupil Faith Askew-Patten (second from right) won a competition to name a new Persimmon Homes housing development. Picture: Persimmon Homes

Persimmon Homes East Midlands is developing Pedlar's Meadow, based off Norwich Road, with a range of two, three, four and five-bedroom properties.

And section 106 payments totalling £585,000 means that the development will also be providing areas of public open space, including a children's play area and outdoor gym.

Nick Phillips, director in charge of Persimmon Homes East Midlands, said: "As well as having the opportunity of providing much needed homes we are pleased to be creating jobs in construction and the supply chain which brings a boost to Norfolk's economy and the region overall."

The development will see contributions made towards education, the library, a travel plan, bus service improvements and off-site Public Rights of Way, according to the people behind the plans. And around 700 jobs, including direct staff, contractors and the wider supplier network, will be created in order to bring the estate to life.

Swaffham Town Council's planning committee initially objected to the development as it was outside the settlement boundary and was deemed to have a harmful impact on the setting of the Manor House and Wood Farm, both listed buildings.

However, it was granted outline permission and the settlement boundary was subsequently redrawn to include it in the local plan.

Last year, a local school pupil won a competition to name the new housing development after Swaffham's most famous folklore character.

Faith Askew-Petten, who attends Swaffham Junior School and was aged 10 at the time, was chosen by Persimmon Homes and suggested the name Pedlar's Meadow - a nod to the legendary Swaffham Pedlar who adorns the town sign.

The developers have also claimed that "a number of people have already registered an interest" in properties on the £22.5m development.

Nova Eames, sales director, added: "Pedlar's Meadow is certainly attracting some interest."

A four-bedroom detached Chedworth showhome is due to be launched at the development while first completions are expected in October.

