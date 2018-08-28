Road closure to build crossing to new estate at Hunstanton delayed

Land earmarked for new homes off Cromer Road, Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

Work on a crossing to serve a new housing estate has been postponed.

Bennett Homes is building 120 new homes on land off the A149 Cromer Road, at Hunstanton.

It says no date has been fixed for work to start on the houses. But it hoped to start work on the crossing and other road works early in the new year, when it would have to close part of the main road.

But now the firm says the work - and resulting road closure - will be delayed until October.

Edward Parker, its managing director, said: “We have purchased the site in Hunstanton, which is called St Edmund’s Park, and obtained full consent for 120 new homes.

“Separate from construction of the new housing, a number of offsite highways works need to be carried out both by Bennett Homes and the council, including the installation of a toucan crossing. These works will require a road closure which is only permitted between October and April so it doesn’t interfere with the peak summer tourist months. Originally we were planning to start these works in early 2019, but given the number of technical details that need to be finalised before we can start on site, we have decided to defer the work until October 2019.

“The decision to put back these isolated offsite works will have no effect on the timeframe of the development programme and we remain excited about starting on site and bringing these exceptional new homes to the market.”