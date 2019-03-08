Work begins on £1m extension at care home

Pictured on site, from L-R, are Ian Garrett, Jason Chong, Marc Scott and Richard Gilbert. Picture: Derek Ward Archant

A scheme has begun to create additional bedrooms with an extension of facilities at a care home.

Work is under way on a £1m extension for Blyford House Residential Home in Blyford Road, Lowestoft. Picture: Derek Ward Work is under way on a £1m extension for Blyford House Residential Home in Blyford Road, Lowestoft. Picture: Derek Ward

Work is under way on a £1m extension for Blyford House Residential Home in Blyford Road, Lowestoft.

The development will add nine en suite bedrooms, a communal area and additional facilities to the Eastern Healthcare run home, as well as generating additional jobs.

The new wing will be set within garden space between two existing buildings.

Blyford House owner Jason Chong was joined by care home manager Marc Scott, Richard Gilbert, managing director of Gilbert Builders, and architect Ian Garrett on site to mark the start of building work on the project which is scheduled for completion in July 2020.

Mr Chong said: "This scheme is part of our continued strategy to upgrade our existing homes as well as providing work for local contractors, with Gilbert Builders and Ian Garrett being based in Lowestoft."