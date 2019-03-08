Search

Holiday lodge park up for sale

PUBLISHED: 15:01 16 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:26 16 October 2019

Woodlakes, which is up for sale Picture: Savills

Archant

A holiday lodge park with fishing lakes is up for sale.

Woodlakes Park, near Downham Market, is being offered for £5.25m.

It includes five lakes and woodlands set in 62 acres of countryside.

There are currently 44 detached timber lodges, with fully fitted kitchens and bathrooms.

Planning permission has been granted for the development of a further 99 lodges, which would bring the total to 143.

Permission for a new clubhouse has also been recently granted. An additional 20 glamping pods are also set to be added to the site.

Kay Griffiths, associate director in the leisure and trade related team at Savills, comments: "Since acquiring Woodlakes Park in 2017 our client has significantly developed the site, providing significantly more accommodation and facilities for visitors. The work that has been undertaken, alongside the further development potential make this an attractive park for a range of potential buyers."

