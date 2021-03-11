How safe do women feel in Norfolk and Waveney?

Published: 5:29 PM March 11, 2021

The heartbreaking disappearance of Sarah Everard in London has reignited the debate around women's safety.

The 33-year-old was last seen walking home in south London on March 3 at around 9pm.

A man has been arrested in connection with her disappearance and the Met Police said on Wednesday night that human remains had been found in the search for her.

It has seen women share times when they have felt uncomfortable walking alone or taken measures to protect themselves while out.

It has also seen men ask what they can do to help women feel safer.

But what about in our county? We are encouraging women across Norfolk and Waveney to speak out about just how secure they feel in our region.