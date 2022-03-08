Meet the women who ‘break the bias’ as nominated by our readers
- Credit: SUPPLIED
Ahead of International Women’s Day we asked you, the readers, to nominate women across the region making great and positive contributions.
At the heart of this year’s celebrations is the theme of “break the bias” and we have been flooded with the names of individuals working towards a more gender-equal world.
Here are the women who have been honoured for a variety of inspirational acts:
CATH PICKLES
Cath Pickles is the chief executive of Restitute, an organisation working with and supporting third party victims of sexual abuse and domestic violence. Restitute is the only organisation in the UK working with third party victims from all cultures and backgrounds.
LOUISE GASPARRO
Louise Gasparro, has put her life on hold during the pandemic to work extra hours in her job as a doctor’s receptionist. She has also continued to care for her elderly parents who were isolating as well as her own family.
AMY BURGER
Amy Burger is a breast cancer surgeon at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn who has been praised for “being amazing” with her patients and going above and beyond in her job.
KIRSTY PITCHER
Kirsty Pitcher, heads up The Benjamin Foundation, a local charity working with children and young people, and does so with compassion, energy, sensitivity and drive. She has been described as “a strong, focused leader who leads by example”.
CRISTINA NUNES
Cristina Nunes works three jobs to support her family, working as a carer, personal assistant, and offers one-to-one support for children with additional needs.
“She looks after everyone else without giving herself a second thought. She is an immigrant to this country and is doing a massive service of kindness and compassion to all this around her.”
WOMEN CREATIVES
The Women Creatives at Norwich Theatre Royal, have been recognised for producing and presenting a diverse line-up of shows and engagement activities. Its current season is dedicated to women in theatre and provides ways to 'break the bias' by providing a platform to share experiences and untold stories.
DAWN BUNTER
Dawn Bunter was nominated for her “inspirational work during Covid-19" in a male-dominated work place.
“She worked tirelessly throughout the whole pandemic with not seeing her own family to ensure her elderly residents could see theirs. A truly amazing woman.”
JOAN MARSDEN
Joan Marsden was nominated by the Henley House care home team. They said: “She is always helping and she will wash up, tidy up, and is part of the residents committee. She will make new residents feel welcome.”
JILL PYE
Jill Pye was also nominated by the Henley House care home team. They said: “One of the most endearing things about Jill is her empathy with not only the other residents but the staff as well. Last year Jill took it upon herself to write to head office asking for the staff to have a pay rise, which resulted in just that.”
EMMA RATZER MBE
Emma Ratzer MBE, relocated to Lowestoft in 2010 and has been positively assisting gender equality through charitable support and employment after smashing through the glass ceiling to become chief executive of regional based charity Access Community Trust in 2012.
JANETTE SARGINSON
Janette Sarginson, has been nominated for “always putting others first”. Recently she started peri-menopause and used the opportunity to enhance her knowledge and become a menopause specialist.
TINA VALLANCE
Tina Vallance, of Jaya Dance, makes people happy through dance as well as helping to push cultural diversity in schools by sharing the Indian culture and bringing India into the classroom with a huge smile. A truly a unique artist in her field, she is a credit to the arts culture in East Anglia.
STACY BRADLEY
Stacy Bradley works to improve her local community and the wider Norwich area through litter picking, self-defence classes and providing security cameras for post relationship abuse victims. She is a community champion and director of the social enterprise, Transforming Local Communities.
CHARLOTTE JESSOP
Charlotte Jessop is a financial educator and money coach. Through her channels LookingAfterYourPennies.com and The Money Nook she offers support and knowledge on the cost of living.