A doll's head with moss hair? Couple's strange find in 100-day litter pick

Published: 5:01 PM July 2, 2021

A life-size doll's head with mossy hair, collected by Sue and Mac MacDonald on their Womble 100-day charity litter pick. - Credit: Mac MacDonald

A life-size doll’s head growing mossy hair and dumped mattresses are among some of the waste which has been picked up by a town's litter-picking couple.

It’s as part of a “Womble”100-day charity litter pick" in Thetford and with more than 20 days to go, Sue and Mac MacDonald have already collected more than 430 bags of rubbish.

Inspired by the late Captain Tom Moore – who walked 100 laps of his garden and raised over £32m for the NHS – Mrs MacDonald came up with the idea for a 100-day litter pick.

And on April 17, the couple started the mammoth challenge for an hour every day come rain or shine, until July 25.

Dog poo bags collected by Sue and Mac MacDonald as part of their Womble 100-day charity litter pick. - Credit: Mac MacDonald

Mr MacDonald said: “We have done a couple of big litter picks but it is usually just the two of us an hour a day.

“We have collected in excess of 430 large binbags and that doesn’t include the fly-tipping that doesn’t fit in bags, like bits of cars, tyres, mattresses and furniture.

Fly-tipping waste collected by Sue and Mac MacDonald as part of their Womble 100-day charity litter pick. - Credit: Mac MacDonlad

“At the beginning it was a real buzz, we had some good weather and it was a new thing but we have gone through a dip because we are quite tired now. We get up at 5.30am most mornings to get it done.

“But the amount who have told us they are going to start litter picking really lifts our spirits. God-willing we will finish on July 25."

Sue and Mac MacDonald are close to finishing their Womble 100-day charity litter pick in Thetford. - Credit: Mac MacDonald

Mr and Mrs MacDonald have set up a JustGiving page with hopes of reaching their target of £1,000.

The funds raised will be split between two Thetford-based charities, The Men’s Shed and Art for Wellbeing group.

Any remaining money will go towards the purchase of litter picking equipment for residents or local groups to help keep Thetford tidy.

Rubbish collected from the old well in the Priory, by Sue and Mac MacDonald as part of their Womble 100-day charity litter pick in Thetford. - Credit: Mac MacDonlad

Mr MacDonald added: “We have collected so much rubbish but I don’t think Thetford is any worse than any other town. But what you do find with Thetford is that it has so much green space so a lot of rubbish is hidden.

"We have had great support from across the town and from Breckland Council.

“We are planning to do the 100th day somewhere in Thetford and we are hoping to get 100 people to turn up to mark the ending.”

To donate visit their JustGiving page here, https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/suzanne-macdonald-1.

A discarded child's toy, picked up by Sue and Mac MacDonald on their Womble 100-day charity litter pick in Thetford. - Credit: Mac MacDonald

Sue and Mac MacDonald with their fellow litter pickers in Thetford, as part of the Womble 100-day charity litter pick. - Credit: Mac MacDonald

Sue and Mac MacDonald are close to finishing their Womble 100-day charity litter pick in Thetford. They have been supported by Breckland Council. - Credit: Mac MacDonald



