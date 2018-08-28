Woman with £15,000 gambling debt found dead six days after no-one heard from her

A Norwich woman was found dead in her bed six days after any of her friends or family had seen her.

Dawn Pope, 36, was found in her home, in Palmer Close, Norwich, on August 2 2018 by a friend.

Norfolk Coroners Court heard that Ms Pope was put into a foster home aged two after it was discovered she had scores around her neck and chest.

During her life she struggled with anxiety and depression, telling therapists for Norfolk’s Wellbeing Service that she had nightmares and flashbacks of previous sexual abuse.

The Aviva telephone sales assistant sought help for her mental health being prescribed a ranged of antidepressants.

Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake said that there was evidence of a cycle of taking the medication, returning to work and then stopping the medication.

It is believed that Ms Pope used cocaine and drunk. It is also believed she was up to £15,000 in debt from online gambling.

The cause of death was given as a prescription drug overdose.