Woman who survived WW2 bomb turns 100

Published: 1:39 PM December 25, 2020

Anne Goff pictured on her wedding day, with husband Arthur, in 1948. - Credit: Lucille Dian

A woman who narrowly survived a bomb in London during the Second World War by ducking into a shop door has celebrated her 100th birthday.

Anne Goff, who lives at Two Acres Care Home in Taverham, was born in London on December, 21 1920 - the same day as her mother, Frances Ritchie.

Mrs Goff was the youngest of three children and was not expected to survive due to being a sickly baby.

Anne Goff has celebrated her 100th birthday this December. - Credit: Lucille Dian

Defying the odds and already showcasing her indomitable spirit, she fought to good health and loved to sing and dance as a small child.

Mrs Goff's mother ran an antiques market stall in East Street in the capital and she still recall selling French silk flowers on the stall to help out.

During the Second World War, she survived with just moments to spare a doodle bug bomb in London by acting fast and using a shop doorway as a protection.

Anne Goff pictured on her last holiday in Boston in the USA in 2006. - Credit: Lucille Dian

Mrs Goff was also evacuated to York for a short while to relatives. and became a General's secretarial assistant in the War Office to support her mother.

In 1948, she married Arthur Goff, a close long-time friend of her brother.

Mr Goff said he loved Mrs Goff from their first meeting as a 'feisty' 11-year-old.

Anne Goff with her husband Arthur on holiday in Europe. - Credit: Lucille Dian

They were married for more than 50 years, until Mr Goff's death, and have one daughter, Lucille.

The couple bought their first home in Epsom, Surrey in 1958.

After Mrs Goff learnt to drive, she was finally able to indulge her passion for far away places and had many driving holidays.

Mr and Mrs Goff travelled through countries such as France, Italy, Austria and Switzerland.

Anne Goff celebrating her 100th birthday in Taverham. - Credit: Lucille Dian

Mrs Goff's last holiday was in Boston in the States in 2006 for her grandson's wedding.

In her retirement years, she developed a passion for art and has produced some lovely Chinese paintings.

Her daughter, Lucille Dian, said: "She has always been a vivacious, vital, exciting person to know, and only her failing sight has dimmed a shining star.

"Reaching a 100-years-old is yet another achievement for this indomitable lady."



