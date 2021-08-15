Published: 9:36 AM August 15, 2021 Updated: 10:15 AM August 15, 2021

Emergency services were called to St Edmunds Wharf in Norwich, following reports a woman "wanted to go into the water". - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

Emergency services were called after reports a woman wanted to enter the water in Norwich.

Fire crews from Carrow and Sprowston were called to St Edmunds Wharf, off Fishergate in Norwich, following reports a woman who appeared to have mental health difficulties "wanted to go into the water".

A general view of the River Wensum near to St Edmunds Wharf in Norwich. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service attended the incident, which happened at about 6am on Sunday, August 15 to "assist the police".

A spokesman in the Norfolk Constabulary control room said the woman, thought to be 27, was "safe" and would be undergoing medical treatment following the incident.







