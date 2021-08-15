News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Woman who 'wanted to go into water' safe after emergency services called

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 9:36 AM August 15, 2021    Updated: 10:15 AM August 15, 2021
Emergency services were called to St Edmunds Wharf in Norwich, following reports a woman "wanted to go into the water".

Emergency services were called to St Edmunds Wharf in Norwich, following reports a woman "wanted to go into the water". - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

Emergency services were called after reports a woman wanted to enter the water in Norwich.

Fire crews from Carrow and Sprowston were called to St Edmunds Wharf, off Fishergate in Norwich, following reports a woman who appeared to have mental health difficulties "wanted to go into the water".

A general view of the River Wensum near to St Edmunds Wharf in Norwich.

A general view of the River Wensum near to St Edmunds Wharf in Norwich. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service attended the incident, which happened at about 6am on Sunday, August 15 to "assist the police".

A spokesman in the Norfolk Constabulary control room said the woman, thought to be 27, was "safe" and would be undergoing medical treatment following the incident.



Norfolk Live
Norwich Live
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A film crew has been filming near the lighthouse in Happisburgh.

Norfolk Live

Film crew told to leave clifftop car park

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Niall (left) and his son Gary are facing sleeping rough come August 20

Homelessness

Dad and 12-year-old son face the streets as council 'refuses to house them'

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
morston hall

7 of the best restaurants in Norfolk picked by readers

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The Applegreen Drayton garage is investigating whether the fuel at one of their pumps was contaminated

Investigation as drivers who used garage's fuel start breaking down

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon