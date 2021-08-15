Woman who 'wanted to go into water' safe after emergency services called
Published: 9:36 AM August 15, 2021 Updated: 10:15 AM August 15, 2021
- Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk
Emergency services were called after reports a woman wanted to enter the water in Norwich.
Fire crews from Carrow and Sprowston were called to St Edmunds Wharf, off Fishergate in Norwich, following reports a woman who appeared to have mental health difficulties "wanted to go into the water".
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service attended the incident, which happened at about 6am on Sunday, August 15 to "assist the police".
A spokesman in the Norfolk Constabulary control room said the woman, thought to be 27, was "safe" and would be undergoing medical treatment following the incident.