Woman walking UK for charity arrives in Norfolk

Published: 6:29 AM October 26, 2021

Tracey Hannam has raised over £2,000 so far for mental health charity MIND. - Credit: Tracey Hannam

A woman attempting to walk the entirety of the UK coastline is currently on the Norfolk leg of her epic 12,000 mile UK journey.

Tracey Hannam from Chester began her adventure in July 2020 after Covid-19 had put a stop to her travel plans to visit her grandchildren in America.

Having recently been made redundant and just come out of a long-term relationship, Ms Hannam found herself at a loose end so decided to do something about it.

Ms Hannam plans to write a book detailing her journey once her adventure is finished. - Credit: Tracey Hannam

"With some of the money I got from my redundancy package, I bought a massive tent and called it Aggy," she said.

"I made it my home."

You may also want to watch:

From there, Ms Hannam set up a page to raise money for MIND, the mental health charity, called Walkwithme.

For Ms Hannam, MIND is a charity that is very close to her heart.

"My mum died by suicide when I was young so this walk is all about paying tribute to her and to other people who have lost lots due to Covid," she said.

With an original £600 target in mind, Ms Hannam's JustGiving page has now raised over £2,000.

Ms Hannam named her tent Aggy. - Credit: Tracey Hannam

"People have been so generous despite some hard times for everyone," added Ms Hannam.

"It is such a valuable cause and so important to lots of people."

Having walked around 3,000 miles so far, Ms Hannam says she is about a quarter of the way to her end goal and is currently in Sheringham, Norfolk.

"I have felt so welcomed by the people of Norfolk. The human kindness has blown my mind and I have been embraced into the community," she said.

"Norfolk is absolutely beautiful."

Tracey Hannam is currently around a quarter of the way through her 12,000 mile journey. - Credit: Tracey Hannam

On her travels, she even spent some time with fellow long-distance walker Chris Walks UK and the pair crossed paths in Southwold recently.

"He is fantastic and we have been keeping in touch for over a year talking about our respective journeys.

"The connections you make and the people you meet are truly inspirational and unforgettable."

With an eye on the future, Ms Hannam aims to write a book to recount her travels and plans to call it 'Plodding Along.'

"There is a whole beautiful world out there but I'm just taking it step by step."





If you'd like to donate to Ms Hannam's cause, click here.