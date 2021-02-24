Published: 8:29 AM February 24, 2021

A research study is offering women the opportunity to take a self-sample to check for early signs of cervical cancer.

The YouScreen kit involves using a vaginal swab, described as being like a long cotton bud, which is sent by post for testing.

The sample collected will be tested for human papillomavirus (HPV) at the laboratory, as part of an NHS trial.

After the YouScreen kit is posted to the laboratory, results will be sent to women by letter to their address within 14 days. A copy of the result will also be sent to their GP.

Initially being offered to women in London, the kits are available either from a GP practice that is signed up or by post.

The YouScreen study is funded by the North Central and East London Cancer Alliance. It has also been approved by NHS England London Region and Public Health England.