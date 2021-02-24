News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Women to trial home smear tests

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 8:29 AM February 24, 2021   
Smeat test sample. Picture: JO'S CERVICAL CANCER TRUST

Smeat test sample. Picture: JO'S CERVICAL CANCER TRUST - Credit: Archant

A research study is offering women the opportunity to take a self-sample to check for early signs of cervical cancer. 

The YouScreen kit involves using a vaginal swab, described as being like a long cotton bud, which is sent by post for testing. 

The sample collected will be tested for human papillomavirus (HPV) at the laboratory, as part of an NHS trial.

After the YouScreen kit is posted to the laboratory, results will be sent to women by letter to their address within 14 days. A copy of the result will also be sent to their GP.

Initially being offered to women in London, the kits are available either from a GP practice that is signed up or by post. 

You may also want to watch:

The YouScreen study is funded by the North Central and East London Cancer Alliance. It has also been approved by NHS England London Region and Public Health England. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Budget predictions: Furlough, wealth tax and VAT cuts
  2. 2 Teenager in hospital after being stabbed in group attack
  3. 3 Seafront beach chalets demolished as part of major £1.6m scheme
  1. 4 Chicken recalled from supermarkets over salmonella warning
  2. 5 Morrisons objects to plans for out-of-town Lidl
  3. 6 Norfolk's Covid infection rate at lowest point for three months
  4. 7 Bar for sale after businessman scraps reopening project
  5. 8 Dad sells home-made candles after quitting day job to adopt
  6. 9 Police called to woman's body found in village
  7. 10 Medieval tower bought for £1 from Poundstretcher

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police were called following a crash on Grapes Hill in Norwich. Photo: James Bass

Man's body discovered near A47 flyover on edge of Norwich

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Tonnage Bridge glamping pod

Farmer gets go-ahead for couples-only 'Hobbit' holiday pods

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Prime minister Boris Johnson will announce more details of the government's roadmap out of lockdown to the House of Commons on Monday afternoon.

Coronavirus

Gyms, haircuts and family hugs: What you want in lockdown roadmap

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
The Norfolk hamlet of Fustyweed, between Lyng and Elsing. Photo: Bill Smith

9 Norfolk villages you may never have heard of

Rowan Mantell

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus