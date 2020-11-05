Search

Advanced search

Woman pulled from river by three men after trying to save dog

PUBLISHED: 15:26 05 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:26 05 November 2020

Jane Whiskerd, 46, who fell into the River Yare in Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich, pictured with her dog Bailey. Picture: Danielle Booden

Jane Whiskerd, 46, who fell into the River Yare in Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich, pictured with her dog Bailey. Picture: Danielle Booden

Danielle Booden/Archanrt 2020

A “black and blue” woman was pulled from a river by passers-by in a dramatic rescue after she toppled in while trying to save her dog from drowning.

Jane Whiskerd, 46, who fell into the River Yare, Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich, while trying to rescue her dog Bailey who had jumped in. Picture: Danielle BoodenJane Whiskerd, 46, who fell into the River Yare, Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich, while trying to rescue her dog Bailey who had jumped in. Picture: Danielle Booden

Jane Whiskerd, who cannot swim, clung to a boat rope and held onto Bailey the Labrador as she spent 30 minutes in the River Yare, off Whitlingham Lane.

A man in his 80s was the first to try to save her, climbing onto a boat in a bid to reach the 46-year-old, from South Avenue in Thorpe St Andrew.

The area of River Yare in Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich, where Jane Whiskerd, 46, fell into the river trying to rescue her dog Bailey. Picture: Danielle BoodenThe area of River Yare in Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich, where Jane Whiskerd, 46, fell into the river trying to rescue her dog Bailey. Picture: Danielle Booden

His efforts failed and she clung on until two men walked by and pulled her out of the water.

The incident happened at 9.30am on Wednesday, November 4, when Miss Whiskerd was taking Bailey for his morning walk.

He went into the water and got stuck between two boats, while she was talking to the man in his 80s.

She said: “I thought if I went onto my knees to pull Bailey up I would be ok but that was not sensible. I toppled into the river and found myself flailing.

“There was nothing to put my feet on because the side is slippery and made of sheer metal. I cut my hands and I’m black and blue.”

She added her legs and ribs were badly bruised from the ordeal.

“When I fell in I felt panicked and cold. I was shivering when I came out. I was in the water for a long time,” added Miss Whiskerd, who has a 11-year-old daughter and 14-year-old son.

MORE: Warning after two people suffer serious injuries in boat propeller incidents

She said at points she was “floundering” in the water with her hefty dog, who was pushing her under.

During the rescue someone called 999 and the police and ambulance were called but she did not need to go to hospital.

Miss Whiskerd added: “I can walk but it is very painful. I am eternally grateful to the three men who rescued me. I am lucky to have come out with a few bruises. It could have been a lot worse if they had not have been there.”

She warned dog owners not to go into water to rescue their pets in an emergency situation.

“Think about things and don’t panic. Don’t go in because the dog can swim somewhere else. Bailey is absolutely fine,” Miss Whiskerd added.

The mother-of-two believed there should be more life jackets available around the River Yare, which is deep and runs alongside Whitlingham Broad in Trowse.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Big names go as BBC confirms regional TV and radio reshuffle

The Forum in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man and woman found dead in Dereham house after ‘gas leak’ evacuation

A cordon in place and emergency se vices on the scene of an incident in Old Becclesgate in Dereham.

Warning from school after girl approached by man in white van

Kate Williams, principal at Flegg High Ormiston Academy in Martham., has written to parents urging vigilance after a man in a white van approached a female student Photo: OAT

Family’s tribute to grandma, 95, after taking her out of care home for final weeks of ‘joy’

Anna Perrott has paid tribute to her grandmother Rita Perrott, who the family took out of her care home during lockdown to care for her at home. Picture: Anna Perrott

Emergency services called and people evacuated from homes in Dereham

Emergency services were called to Becclesgate in Dereham on Thursday following reports of a large gas leak. Picture: Heidi-Marie Cocks

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Restaurant gets Covid fine for not making diners sit down

Norfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Holidays are back on the agenda as TUI announces flight schedule

TUI has announced it will be flying to tenerife (pictured) from winter 2021. Pic: Archant library

Twenty confirmed Covid cases at hospital

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn Picture: Sonya Duncan

Big names go as BBC confirms regional TV and radio reshuffle

The Forum in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Drive-in firework display moved a day early so it can go ahead

A drive-in firework display in Aldeby has been rescheduled due to the second national lockdown Picture: Supplied

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man and woman found dead in Dereham house after ‘gas leak’ evacuation

A cordon in place and emergency se vices on the scene of an incident in Old Becclesgate in Dereham.

More than 100 patients in hospital with Covid-19 as coronavirus rates climb

There are now 107 people with Covid-19 in Norfolk and Waveneys hospitals. Picture: Brittany Woodman/Sonya Duncan

Warning from school after girl approached by man in white van

Kate Williams, principal at Flegg High Ormiston Academy in Martham., has written to parents urging vigilance after a man in a white van approached a female student Photo: OAT

Woman pulled from river by three men after trying to save dog

Jane Whiskerd, 46, who fell into the River Yare in Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich, pictured with her dog Bailey. Picture: Danielle Booden

Lockdown rules limit Norwich Cathedral worship to private prayers

The Nave in Norwich Cathedral where services have been replaced by individual prayer and reflection during lockdown. Picture: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith