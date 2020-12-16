Woman over 100 dies with Covid in Norfolk

Published: 2:37 PM December 16, 2020

A woman aged over 100 who caught coronavirus has died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. - Credit: Evening News © 2009

A woman aged over 100 who caught coronavirus has become one of the latest patients with the virus to die at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

The woman is one of seven patients, who had tested positive for Covid-19, whose deaths have been confirmed by the hospital this week.

All of the patients had underlying health conditions.

Along with the woman who was aged more than 100, the other deaths were of a woman in her 90s, a woman in her 80s, three men in their 80s and a man in his 70s.

There have been more than 500 deaths of patients with coronavirus in Norfolk's hospitals since the pandemic started.

However, more than 500 patients with Covid-19 who have received treatment at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, have been deemed well enough to be discharged and to continue their recoveries at home.

The hospital, and the James Paget University Hospital at Gorleston, started to vaccinate people against Covid-19 on Wednesday, with GP surgeries also starting to offer vaccinations by appointment.

With the government reviewing the coronavirus tier restrictions on Wednesday, NHS bosses had urged 'extreme caution' in moving any area of England into a lower tier at a time of year when hospitals are at their busiest.

Rising coronavirus case rates in Norfolk last week prompted a plea from council leaders and health bosses for people to be even more cautious.

They feared that some people and businesses in the county were not abiding by the Tier 2 restrictions Norfolk has been under since national lockdown ended, but were behaving as if the county was in Tier 1.

Norfolk had been in Tier 1, which has the least strict restrictions before the second national lockdown ended at the start of the month.