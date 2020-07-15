Woman flown to hospital after horse kicks her in the stomach

A woman was thrown from the back of a horse and then kicked in the stomach in an incident on the north Norfolk coast.

The 30-year-old was flown by the Magpas air ambulance to hospital to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn after it happened at around 10.20am today (July 15).

Teams from Hunstanton Coastguard, Wells and Cley Coastguard and a road ambulance also rushed to the woman’s aid.

Hunstanton Coastguard said: “A 30-year-old female who was thrown from a horse and then kicked in the stomach at Brancaster. Once on scene, we assisted the paramedics.

“The casualty was then transferred to an ambulance and taken to hospital in King’s Lynn. We then assisted clearing an area on the car park so that the air ambulance could take off and return to its station.

“Once the air ambulance had cleared scene, the teams were then stood down and returned to our respective stations.”