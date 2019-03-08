Search

Air ambulance breaks down attending heart attack at cricket match

PUBLISHED: 16:37 21 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:37 21 May 2019

East Anglian Air Ambulance developed a fault while trying to airlift a woman taken ill during a cricket match in East Harling. Picture: EAAA

EAAA

A village cricket match had to be abandoned after the air ambulance developed a fault while airlifting a woman who had suffered a heart attack.

The Memorial Field in East Harling where a woman member of staff was taken ill during a cricket match. Picture: GoogleThe Memorial Field in East Harling where a woman member of staff was taken ill during a cricket match. Picture: Google

Medically trained cricket players rushed to give first aid to the woman after she collapsed in the pavilion at the Memorial Field in East Harling on Saturday, May 18.

The game between Great Melton Cricket Club C team and Old Buckenham B was abandoned when the East Anglian Air Ambulance landed but was then unable to take off after developing a problem with its door.

A spokesman for East Harling Sports & Social Club, who preferred not to be named, said the woman, a member of staff, had been taken to hospital by road and was now recovering.

He said: "The cricketers were very good; as soon as they understood the situation they pulled stumps and got out of the way. We have a defibrillator and that was activated then a couple of players who knew what they were doing, one a doctor, the other a paramedic, took charge."

Steve Phoenix, chairman of Great Melton CC, said: "Obviously we could not complete the match because there was a helicopter on the outfield. But it puts things in perspective. You don't worry about the outcome of a cricket match when there is someone battling for their life in the pavilion."

