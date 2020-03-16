Breaking

Woman found dead at Norwich Cathedral

The body of a woman was found at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Daniel Moxon Archant

Police are investigating the death of a woman at Norwich Cathedral.

Officers were called to the cathedral at about 11.50pm on Sunday after a woman, aged in her late 30s, was found unresponsive.

Paramedics attended and treated the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her death is currently being treated as unexplained and the area has been sealed off while officers continue to carry out enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding her death.

A man in his 50s has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody at Aylsham Police Investigation Centre, where he will be questioned.

The grass area in front of the cathedral remains sealed off, with a police car and two forensic teams on scene.

A white tent covers the area where the body was found.

More follows.