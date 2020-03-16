Search

Advanced search

Breaking

Woman found dead at Norwich Cathedral

PUBLISHED: 06:44 16 March 2020 | UPDATED: 07:05 16 March 2020

The body of a woman was found at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Daniel Moxon

The body of a woman was found at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Archant

Police are investigating the death of a woman at Norwich Cathedral.

The body of a woman was found at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Daniel MoxonThe body of a woman was found at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Officers were called to the cathedral at about 11.50pm on Sunday after a woman, aged in her late 30s, was found unresponsive.

Paramedics attended and treated the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

You may also want to watch:

Her death is currently being treated as unexplained and the area has been sealed off while officers continue to carry out enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding her death.

The body of a woman was found at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Daniel MoxonThe body of a woman was found at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Daniel Moxon

A man in his 50s has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody at Aylsham Police Investigation Centre, where he will be questioned.

The grass area in front of the cathedral remains sealed off, with a police car and two forensic teams on scene.

A white tent covers the area where the body was found.

More follows.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police grateful for ‘random act of kindness’ by stranger in Thorpe

Message of thanks left for police in Thorpe St Andrew. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Woman found dead at Norwich Cathedral

The body of a woman was found at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Norwich man fears he may have coronavirus after he saw woman escorted off flight

Ryan Williams, from Norwich, was on flight to Australia when a woman was escorted off. Picture: Ryan Williams

Coronavirus case confirmed in Norwich

A patient has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Coronavirus isolation won’t faze Norfolk’s stoic over-70s - but many that age will need our help NOW

Nick's parents, Colin, 73, and Moira, 71, on Saturday. Potential isolation to stop the risk of coronavirus infection for a young-at-heart pair like them will be a huge kick in the teeth. But it's the over-70s without any friends or family nearby that we all need to look out for

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police grateful for ‘random act of kindness’ by stranger in Thorpe

Message of thanks left for police in Thorpe St Andrew. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Woman found dead at Norwich Cathedral

The body of a woman was found at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Norwich man fears he may have coronavirus after he saw woman escorted off flight

Ryan Williams, from Norwich, was on flight to Australia when a woman was escorted off. Picture: Ryan Williams

Coronavirus case confirmed in Norwich

A patient has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Coronavirus isolation won’t faze Norfolk’s stoic over-70s - but many that age will need our help NOW

Nick's parents, Colin, 73, and Moira, 71, on Saturday. Potential isolation to stop the risk of coronavirus infection for a young-at-heart pair like them will be a huge kick in the teeth. But it's the over-70s without any friends or family nearby that we all need to look out for

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman found dead at Norwich Cathedral

The body of a woman was found at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Coronavirus: Number of positive UK tests up by more than 230 in 24 hours

The number of coronavirus cases has risen again today. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Over-70s to be asked to self-isolate for up to four months

The Health Secretary has said the over-70s could be urged to self-isolate for four months. Picture: Getty

Coronavirus: What are the symptoms and what do I do if I’m unwell?

People can help fight the spread of the coronavirus by continuing to regularly wash their hands with soap and water. Picture: Getty

Caroline Flack’s family reveal poignant details of her funeral service

The order of service for Caroline Flack's funeral. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Flack's family.
Drive 24