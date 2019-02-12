Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Video

Teenage woman dies in crash between car and cement mixer

PUBLISHED: 17:38 15 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:48 15 February 2019

The scene of a crash between a cement mixer and VW Golf on Dereham Road, Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

The scene of a crash between a cement mixer and VW Golf on Dereham Road, Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Dan Grimmer

A woman in her late teens has died after a crash between a cement mixer and a car in Norwich.

The scene of a crash between a cement mixer and VW Golf on Dereham Road, Norwich. Photo: Dan GrimmerThe scene of a crash between a cement mixer and VW Golf on Dereham Road, Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

It happened at around 12.05pm on Friday on Dereham Road, close to the Co-op petrol station.

Police and ambulance crews rushed to the crash but the woman, who was driving a white VW Polo was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the HGV was not injured.

The road remains closed between the Bowthorpe roundabout and the junction with Longwater Lane whilst recovery of the vehicles takes place.

A cement lorry has been involved in a crash on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.A cement lorry has been involved in a crash on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Konect bus has warned of severe delays to its 510 and 511 Park & Ride services due to the crash and Taverham High School has told parents that children could be late home as “school transport may be delayed in collecting students”.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, particularly anyone who saw the manner of driving of either vehicle prior to the incident or may have any dash camera footage of the incident.

Any witnesses should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team at Wymondham on 101 quoting incident number 166 of February 15.

Drivers have been urged to avoid Dereham Road after a crash between a car and a lorry. Picture Dan Grimmer.Drivers have been urged to avoid Dereham Road after a crash between a car and a lorry. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Crash between car and lorry shuts Norwich road

A cement lorry has been involved in a crash on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Man bills date £5 for G&T after she said she ‘wasn’t feeling it’

Glasses of a gin and tonic cocktail. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

F-35 fighter jet declares emergency over Norfolk

An F-35 comes in to land on the first of the Vertical Landing Pads at RAF Marham Picture: Crown Copyright/MOD2018

‘It’s not a shock’ - victim of Prince Philip car crash speaks out after police decide no action will be taken

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash, in which she fractured her wrist.

See inside Norwich pub which has been renovated after five month closure

The Garden House is to open after having a refubishment, Pembroke Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

Crash between car and lorry shuts Norwich road

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man bills date £5 for G&T after she said she ‘wasn’t feeling it’

#includeImage($article, 225)

F-35 fighter jet declares emergency over Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘It’s not a shock’ - victim of Prince Philip car crash speaks out after police decide no action will be taken

#includeImage($article, 225)

See inside Norwich pub which has been renovated after five month closure

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Teenage woman dies in crash between car and cement mixer

The scene of a crash between a cement mixer and VW Golf on Dereham Road, Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Man bills date £5 for G&T after she said she ‘wasn’t feeling it’

Glasses of a gin and tonic cocktail. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Crash between car and lorry shuts Norwich road

A cement lorry has been involved in a crash on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Jail for inmate who had improvised weapons in his cell at HMP Norwich

Byron Paris: Pic: Norfolk Police

TEAM NEWS: Alex Tettey injury hammer blow and doubts over Emi Buendia and Marco Stiepermann for Bolton

Norwich City will aim to bounce back from a 3-1 defeat at Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists