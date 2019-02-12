Teenage woman dies in crash between car and cement mixer
PUBLISHED: 17:38 15 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:48 15 February 2019
Dan Grimmer
A woman in her late teens has died after a crash between a cement mixer and a car in Norwich.
It happened at around 12.05pm on Friday on Dereham Road, close to the Co-op petrol station.
Police and ambulance crews rushed to the crash but the woman, who was driving a white VW Polo was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the HGV was not injured.
The road remains closed between the Bowthorpe roundabout and the junction with Longwater Lane whilst recovery of the vehicles takes place.
Konect bus has warned of severe delays to its 510 and 511 Park & Ride services due to the crash and Taverham High School has told parents that children could be late home as “school transport may be delayed in collecting students”.
Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, particularly anyone who saw the manner of driving of either vehicle prior to the incident or may have any dash camera footage of the incident.
Any witnesses should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team at Wymondham on 101 quoting incident number 166 of February 15.