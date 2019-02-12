Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Updated

Woman airlifted to hospital and three injured in crash on blind bend

PUBLISHED: 15:55 25 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:10 25 February 2019

A woman was airlifted to Addenbrooke's following a crash between a light goods vehicle and a car near Eye. Picture: Franz Sidney

A woman was airlifted to Addenbrooke's following a crash between a light goods vehicle and a car near Eye. Picture: Franz Sidney

Archant

A woman has been airlifted to hospital after a crash between a light goods vehicle and a car at a blind bend on a rural road.

Junction of the B1077 with Cranley Green Road, near Eye, where four people have been injured in a crash. Picture: Robert EdwardsJunction of the B1077 with Cranley Green Road, near Eye, where four people have been injured in a crash. Picture: Robert Edwards

Emergency services from Norfolk and Suffolk were called to the scene of the accident on the B1077 near Eye at 12.50pm today. A flatbed light goods vehicle had collided with the car close to the junction of the B1077 with Cranley Green Road.

No one was trapped in the collision but four people from the two vehicles were injured. Among the casualties was a man who has suffered head injuries while a woman sustained leg injuries.

A woman was flown by the East Anglian Air Ambulance to Addenbrooke’s Hospital. Two men were taken by ambulance to Ipswich Hospital.

Fire crews from Diss and Stradbroke attended the scene after being called in by police because of the precarious positioning of the two vehicles on top of one another.

The B1077 remains closed in both directions between Cranley Road in Eye and The Street at Occold.

The accident occurred at a junction just south of Eye that is on a sharp blind bend on the B1077 road, near to the entrance to Cranley Grange.

Most Read

Engineer claims recalled £24k BMW ‘abandoned’ with dozens of others in field

Nick Gilden was shocked to find his newly purchased car had been stored amongst dozens of other BMWs in an unlocked and uncovered gated compound at the Norfolk Showground. Photo: Nick Gilden

Road reopens following serious collision

Dereham Road in Scarning, near Dereham, has reopened following a serious single vehicle collision. Picture: Archant

Lamborghini-driving fraudster admits £225,000 nutrition course scam

Scott Wolfe admitted six criminal charges relating to running businesses offering online nutrition courses. Photo: YouTube/FitLearn

‘No hard feelings’ - BBC staff receive apology letter from Alan Partridge

Alan Partridge is returning to the BBC tonight. Photo: Paul John Bayfield.

‘It’s devastating’ - mum of teenager diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time on family’s journey

Lewis Atkins, 14, from Dereham, has been diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time. Photo: Courtesy of the Atkins family

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Engineer claims recalled £24k BMW ‘abandoned’ with dozens of others in field

Nick Gilden was shocked to find his newly purchased car had been stored amongst dozens of other BMWs in an unlocked and uncovered gated compound at the Norfolk Showground. Photo: Nick Gilden

Road reopens following serious collision

Dereham Road in Scarning, near Dereham, has reopened following a serious single vehicle collision. Picture: Archant

Lamborghini-driving fraudster admits £225,000 nutrition course scam

Scott Wolfe admitted six criminal charges relating to running businesses offering online nutrition courses. Photo: YouTube/FitLearn

‘No hard feelings’ - BBC staff receive apology letter from Alan Partridge

Alan Partridge is returning to the BBC tonight. Photo: Paul John Bayfield.

‘It’s devastating’ - mum of teenager diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time on family’s journey

Lewis Atkins, 14, from Dereham, has been diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time. Photo: Courtesy of the Atkins family

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Engineer claims recalled £24k BMW ‘abandoned’ with dozens of others in field

Nick Gilden was shocked to find his newly purchased car had been stored amongst dozens of other BMWs in an unlocked and uncovered gated compound at the Norfolk Showground. Photo: Nick Gilden

Two men injured in altercation in Norwich

Police are appealing for witnesses following an altercation on Riverside Road in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norwich chef Roger Hickman banned from driving after speeding on A11 at 100mph

Chef Roger Hickman. Picture: Newman Associates

Sub-zero temperatures for Norfolk and Suffolk to follow hottest day of the year so far

Sunny weather had decended on Norfolk - Bircham Windmill in the sun. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Have you visited any of these Oscar-related places in Norfolk?

Gwyneth Paltrow walks across the beach at Holkham, North Norfolk, in the closing shot of the film Shakespeare in Love. Photo: Universal
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists