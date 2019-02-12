Woman airlifted to hospital and three injured in crash on blind bend

A woman was airlifted to Addenbrooke's following a crash between a light goods vehicle and a car near Eye. Picture: Franz Sidney Archant

A woman has been airlifted to hospital after a crash between a light goods vehicle and a car at a blind bend on a rural road.

Junction of the B1077 with Cranley Green Road, near Eye, where four people have been injured in a crash. Picture: Robert Edwards Junction of the B1077 with Cranley Green Road, near Eye, where four people have been injured in a crash. Picture: Robert Edwards

Emergency services from Norfolk and Suffolk were called to the scene of the accident on the B1077 near Eye at 12.50pm today. A flatbed light goods vehicle had collided with the car close to the junction of the B1077 with Cranley Green Road.

No one was trapped in the collision but four people from the two vehicles were injured. Among the casualties was a man who has suffered head injuries while a woman sustained leg injuries.

A woman was flown by the East Anglian Air Ambulance to Addenbrooke’s Hospital. Two men were taken by ambulance to Ipswich Hospital.

Fire crews from Diss and Stradbroke attended the scene after being called in by police because of the precarious positioning of the two vehicles on top of one another.

The B1077 remains closed in both directions between Cranley Road in Eye and The Street at Occold.

The accident occurred at a junction just south of Eye that is on a sharp blind bend on the B1077 road, near to the entrance to Cranley Grange.