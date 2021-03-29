Woman arrested after jumping into Broads from stolen boat

Published: 4:41 PM March 29, 2021

Investigations are under way after a woman was arrested following a water rescue from the Broads.

Emergency services responded following reports that a boat had been taken without the owner’s consent from Oulton Broad in Lowestoft.

Lowestoft firefighters rescued a casualty from the water. Picture: Lowestoft South Fire Station Twitter - Credit: Lowestoft South Fire Station Twitter

Police, firefighters, coastguard rescue officers and ambulance crews were all alerted around 5.50pm on Friday, March 26 after reports that a woman was in the water on the River Waveney at Oulton Broad.

With three fire crews from Lowestoft South and North Lowestoft fire stations called to Bridge Road in Oulton Broad for a water rescue, the fire rescue boat, all-terrain Unimog and a Suffolk Fire Service drone from Woodbridge also responded.

It is understood that a day boat had been taken from The Boulevard area of Oulton Broad and was then driven away until it ran aground near to Colman’s Dyke in Nicholas Everitt Park.

You may also want to watch:

The woman is believed to have jumped into the water after the boat got into difficulties and she was subsequently rescued.

A brigade spokesman said firefighters were called to the scene along with "other agencies" to reports of a person in the water at Oulton Broad, with "one casualty rescued from the water and left in care of the East of England Ambulance Service."

The brigade launched the fire rescue boat at Colman’s Dyke, with the teenager rescued from nearby on the river.

With coastguard rescue officers from HM Coastguard Lowestoft and Gorleston CRT called out at 5.58pm, a spokesman for HM Coastguard Lowestoft said: "The person was recovered on the opposite side of the river and taken to hospital for treatment."

Police said they had "received a report of a boat taken" from the Oulton Broad area.

A police spokesman said: "A woman was in the water – she was recovered and there we no injury concerns.

"A 19-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of taking a conveyance without consent.

"She was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning and released under investigation pending further enquiries."