Motorcyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash

Police appealing for witnesses after serious A148 crash in King's Lynn. Photo: James Bass. Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

The driver of a motorcycle was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash with a car.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which took place on the A148 in King’s Lynn on Tuesday, June 30.

Officers were called at 10.07pm to reports of a crash between a grey BMW 116i car and a black Benelli 125cc motorcycle on Gaywood Road, at the junction of Tennyson Avenue.

The driver of the motorcycle sustained serious leg and foot injuries and was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Officers are keen to hear from witnesses to the crash, or anyone who might have seen the manner of driving of either vehicle.

Anyone with dashcam footage or information should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk or Norfolk Police on 101, quoting incident number 500 of 30 June 2020.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.