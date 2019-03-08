Can you help grant these four wishes for a Norfolk-based charity supporting young people?

Charlotte Fuller, left, and friend Maria Hardcastle.

Two schoolgirls from Norwich are hoping to make the wishes of young people living with mental ill health come true.

Charlotte Fuller (right) and Maria Hardcastle with ITV's Sean Fletcher.

It comes following the on-going efforts of Charlotte Fuller and friend Maria Hardcastle after the pair launched their own Make-a-Wish style charity .

Wishful Thinking focuses on supporting youngsters living with mental illnesses, rather than physical, and aims to offer hope to children who may otherwise have none.

Previous to the teenagers' efforts, nothing like this existed in the UK - as Charlotte discovered when she became ill herself aged 12.

In June 2017, Charlotte was seriously underweight and diagnosed with emetaphobia (a phobia causing overwhelming, intense anxiety pertaining to vomiting), suicidal thoughts and severe obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD).

Two girls from Norwich have launched a new mental health charity for young people. Pictured is Maria Hardcastle (left) and Charlotte Fuller (right)

She spent seven months on an NHS ward at the Priory clinic in London. The youngest on the ward by far, it was a tough time for her and her family.

So 18 months ago, together with her friend Maria - who supported Charlotte throughout her illness - decided they wanted to do something to help other children.

Wishful Thinking was officially launched at a film premiere in London last year and was hosted by Good Morning Britain's Sean Fletcher.

Speaking about the charity, Charlotte said: "Hope is sometimes all we have."

Now the duo are hoping to help grant more wishes for young people with severe and life limiting mental health conditions. Wishful Thinking is looking to help four others:

- A 14-year-old boy suffering from extreme OCD who would love to see his idol, Tyler the Creator.

- A 16-year-old boy who wants to meet his hero, Ed Sheeran.

- A 14-year-old girl who would love to meet Norwich City Football Club's striker, Teemu Pukki.

- And the charity is also looking to provide a holiday or short break for a family who are reeling from the effects of a serious mental health incident.

If anyone can help please contact marie@simplerpr.com or text on 07729 038700. Or for more information visit the website www.wishfulthinking.org.uk.

The pair are also currently trying to raise awareness of OCD and its implications and Charlotte was recently interviewed by Eamonn Holmes on his talkRadio drivetime show.