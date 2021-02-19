Tread Caerphilly! Eight-year-old Willow's cheesy jokes cheer up care home
An eight-year-old girl has been making people laugh and smile after delivering letters filled with cheesy jokes to care home residents in Norfolk.
Willow, from King's Ely Junior, wanted to spread cheer in her local community to encourage people who currently "might not be able to get out and about so easily."
The Year 3 pupil came up with a "brie-lliant idea" after being inspired by a cheese advent calendar she received for Christmas instead of a chocolate one, and decided to write letters to residents at Terrington Lodge Care Home.
In her letter to one resident, Willow wrote: “I love cheese jokes and I hope you like yours.
"I will not brie-lieve it if you don’t smile at these jokes. I wish you all a happy cheese-tastic time this week.”
Willow, who lives in the Walpole area, is planning to handwrite and deliver different themed jokes to the residents each week until lockdown eases.
Deputy home manager Victoria Harrison said: “It was a lovely gesture by Willow, which both the staff and residents found very thoughtful.”
