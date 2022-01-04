News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Queen could begin her Platinum Jubilee year in Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 11:43 AM January 4, 2022
Queen Elizabeth II.

Pubs, clubs and bars could stay open into the early hours during next year's bank holiday weekend to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: PA

Will the Queen begin her historic Platinum Jubilee year in Norfolk?

Festivities are taking place over a four-day holiday weekend in June, as Elizabeth II becomes the first British monarch to celebrate 70 years on the throne.

But the 95-year-old Queen is actually set to pass the milestone on the anniversary of the death of her father, King George VI, in just over a month's time.

Elizabeth became Queen on February 6, 1952, after George VI passed away in his sleep at Sandringham.

< co FAO Mark Nichols>The coronation in 1952 with Lady Glenconner as a Maid of Honour assisting w

Lady Glenconner was a Maid of Honour at the Queen's coronation in 1953 - Credit: Archive

She usually spends her accession day privately at her Norfolk retreat, but the Press Association news agency reports it is possible she may be seen at church, or carry out a local engagement in Norfolk as she has done in the past on milestone jubilees.

It comes after the Queen cancelled her usual Christmas gathering, with around 30 family members staying at Sandringham. 

The royal extravaganza will run from June 2 - 5 - with an extra Bank Holiday - includes Trooping the Colour, a service of thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral, a visit to the Epsom Derby, a live concert at Buckingham Palace, and street parties and picnics.

Queens Diamond Jubilee Beacon lighting and firework display at Freethorpe marking the celebration.

A meeting is being held in Hunstanton to discuss how the town will celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee - Credit: James Bass

It will begin with beacon lightings across the country at sunset on  Friday, June 2, with events so far confirmed at Sandringham, Holkham Hall, Houghton Hall, the Norfolk Tank Museum at Forncett St Peter, near Norwich, Potters Leisure Resort at Hopton on Sea and Broad Farm at Salhouse, near, Norwich.

A Platinum Jubilee Pageant will also be staged on June 5 against the backdrop of the Palace and along The Mall in central London, and combine street arts, theatre, music, circus, carnival and costume.

But how much the public will see of the Queen during the celebrations has not yet been confirmed by Buckingham Palace.

The 95-year-old monarch carried out only light duties after being ordered to rest in October following a secret overnight hospital stay for unnamed preliminary investigations.

Arrangements for the historic jubilee will have to take into account her age, health and the Covid-19 pandemic.

The bulk of the duties are likely to fall to the rest of the royal family, in particular the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.



The Queen
King's Lynn News

