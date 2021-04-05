News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norwich man asks about Covid vaccines for children at PM briefing

Daniel Moxon

Published: 5:33 PM April 5, 2021   
(left to right) Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Witty, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chief

The government's chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance was asked about a potential need for Covid-19 vaccines for children by Matthew from Norwich. - Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

The need for Covid-19 vaccines for children is "being looked at", according to the government's chief scientific adviser.

Sir Patrick Vallance said at a press conference on Monday there was "no evidence the virus is going to mutate to specifically affect children", in response to a question posed by Matthew from Norwich.

He said: "What may happen is more people become immune to the virus through vaccination, so the virus may try to escape the vaccine. That's a normal process.

"Over time it may be necessary to update the vaccines, and maybe every couple of years it might be necessary to have a slightly different vaccine for certain vulnerable groups.

"In terms of vaccines for children, that is being looked at. I expect to see more trials of vaccines in children in the coming months."

England's chief medical officer Prof Chris Whitty added: "You'd want to be absolutely confident that a vaccine was highly safe for children, as children are at relatively low risk."

Coronavirus

