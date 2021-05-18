News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Nesting marsh harrier prevents bird watching hides from reopening

Sabrina Johnson

Published: 2:47 PM May 18, 2021   
Norfolk Wildlife Trust Cley Marshes. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk Wildlife Trust Cley Marshes. Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

A nesting marsh harrier has foiled bird-lovers who are keen to get back into the hides at Norfolk Wildlife Trust Cley and Salthouse Marshes.

Hides across NWT nature reserves re-opened on Monday, with the exception of the central three hides at NWT Cley and Salthouse Marshes, which remain closed because of the nesting bird of prey. 

Elsewhere, the trust has reopened indoor seating at its cafes and access to the Weeting Heath hides no longer require pre-booking.

Nick Morritt, visitor services and sales manager, said: “We continue to advise our visitors to follow the government’s continued guidelines of minimising travel. Where it is possible and appropriate we have worked one way systems in the centres and on the reserves and introduced some new passing spaces on boardwalks.

"We have also resumed boat trips at NWT Hickling and Ranworth Broads.”  

All visitors to NWT Holme Dunes need to use the online car park booking system which applies to weekends, public holidays and school holidays.

