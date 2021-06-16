News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Shock as cleaner finds a snake in house

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 8:48 PM June 16, 2021   
Corn snake

The corn snake after it had been found in a residence near St Anne's Quarter. - Credit: Norwich Police

A cleaner got the shock of their life when they found a colourful corn snake in a house.

The worker had the close encounter at St Anne's Quarter at 10.30am on Wednesday, and immediately called police.

Norfolk police worked with Kevin Murphy from Norfolk Wildlife Rescue to deal with the incident.

Mr Murphy said: "When I received the call, it was like the bat-signal. I was there within 10 minutes."

Kevin Murphy

Kevin Murphy has always wanted to help wildlife. - Credit: Kevin Murphy

The wildlife expert quickly discovered the reptile was a corn snake and not a big threat to people.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Murphy used safety gloves before covering the snake in a soft pillow case and transferring the creature into a smaller container.

Norwich police said the snake was safely captured and would be staying with a reptile handler for safe keeping.

Most Read

  1. 1 'I can't carry it' - Shock as plant starts growing eight inches a day
  2. 2 Aldi planning four new stores in Norfolk
  3. 3 Body found in search for missing 87-year-old Margaret Smith
  1. 4 Two Norfolk businesses star in TV show
  2. 5 Norfolk man who had sexual relationship with teen jailed
  3. 6 Funeral held for much loved windsurfer after body found in Sweden
  4. 7 Fly-tipper travelled from Welsh border to dump in Norfolk
  5. 8 Potential for 30C today – but two days of thunderstorms on the way
  6. 9 Bungling car thieves dump £92,000 Range Rover
  7. 10 Woman hit with £900 vet bill after dog gets 'stoned' on park cannabis stash

Mr Murphy said: "Corn snakes aren't particularly dangerous, but if you don't know what you're doing or if you're not experienced, it's best not to touch it and leave it to someone who knows."

Corn snake and a car key.

A size comparison of the corn snake and a car key. - Credit: Kevin Murphy

Mr Murphy said: "If you see a snake and you don't know what to do, who are you going to call?

"I'm a bit like the ghostbusters but for animals."

Corn snake

The snake was between 10 and 12 inches in length and eats mostly mice and rats. - Credit: Kevin Murphy


Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Margaret Smith, who has gone missing from her home in Swanton Morley. 

Son's plea for help as mum, 87, goes missing from care home

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
A man is in a critical condition after he was assaulted in St Andrews Street, Norwich, on Sunday, June 13. 

Norfolk Live

Man in critical condition after Norwich assault

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Coronavirus cases continue to rise across all areas of Norfolk. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Coronavirus

Covid Delta variant cases double in Norfolk

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Margaret Smith, who has gone missing from her home in Swanton Morley. 

Norfolk Live

Hundreds of volunteers search for missing 87-year-old Margaret Smith

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus