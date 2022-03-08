Opinion

Community life reporter Donna-Louise Bishop, is relaunching the Not Alone (pen pal initiative) string of the Here to Help campaign. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

It has been five years since the Eastern Daily Press last ran its Women’s Edition – a special takeover edition dedicated to the women of our county.

Since then, we have lived through Brexit, a pandemic, and more recently the on-going heartbreak in war-torn Ukraine.

We already know humans are resilient, and the resilience of a woman is not to be underestimated.

Despite the open-mindedness of most individuals, there are some of you who may be wondering if we still need a day for women’s voices.

Well, the evidence speaks for itself.

The new service aims to offer better support and help for those experiencing domestic abuse. - Credit: Getty Images

In 2020, the Global Media Monitoring Project showed that women made up 26pc of subjects and sources in newspapers and television, compared to 25 years earlier when it was 21pc in TV and 16pc in newspapers.

The importance of having female journalists is emphasised by the fact that 31pc of people they cover at traditional news outlets are women, compared to the 24pc of subjects and sources used by male reporters.

Outside of the media, the World Health Organisation reports one in three women experiencing violence, the Mental Health Foundation revealed that one in 10 women have self-harmed because of their body image, and recent data showed that women are taking on three times as much domestic work as men.

Over the next few pages, you will read about women from all walks of life doing amazing and impactful things in their communities. This alone demonstrates that a statement still needs to be made.

We will continue to make sure no one in our readership is overlooked – including the 50pc of women readers who delve into the EDP daily.

And later this week, we will be relaunching the popular Inspiring Women initiative and will be urging you to get your nominations in.

While this special takeover edition coincides with this year’s International Women’s Day, the EDP is committed more than ever to putting a spotlight on the issues facing women today.

Sarah Everard, who disappeared in Clapham on March 3. - Credit: Metropolitan Police

As well as having reasons to celebrate – such as the glass ceiling being shattered like never before and women paving the way in the business community – we are making a pledge to cover the issues facing women more than ever.

For example, women’s safety remains in the spotlight as we mark a year since the terrifying murder of Sarah Everard, and just last week a man admitted to murdering London teacher, Sabina Nessa.

Sabina Nessa was found dead near the OneSpace community centre in Cator Park on Saturday, September 18. - Credit: Met Police

The impact of menopause and perimenopause remains a silent epidemic, highlighted recently after the mother of Victoria Metcalf-Smith spoke out about her daughter who took her own life following a dramatic change of mood while entering her menopause.

Victoria Metcalf Smith, who took her own life in April 2021 - Credit: Heather Metcalf

In this special takeover edition alone, we are showcasing a number of still-taboo subjects such as baby loss, working mothers, sexual exploitation, and assault.

We aim to open the doors for continued conversations surrounding the issues and successes of women in our region. But we still have a long way to go.

For now, let this be a safe space to share your views, concerns, and achievements.