Opinion: Why the Royal Norfolk Show is still so important for our county

The RAF Falcons parachute display team will be returning for the 2022 Royal Norfolk Show - Credit: Denise Bradley

It's great to be back!

More than 1000 days after the gates closed on the last Royal Norfolk Show, it will be a joy for the county's biggest festival to return over the next two days.

When we wandered out weary but happy after the hugely successful show in June 2019, none of us could have had any idea what would happen a few months later meaning the longest lay off in living memory.

As we were in the midst of the first strict Covid lockdown, there was never going to be a show in 2020.

Twelve months later, there was still plenty of uncertainty which meant the event was cancelled for a second year running.

All the signs are that this is going to be one of the best attended shows for years - with around 90,000 people expected to flock through the gates.





Action from the Heygate County Feeds Team of 5 Competition at the Royal Norfolk Show 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood - Credit: Archant

While there are some stalwarts who attend every year, lots of visitors go every other one or even one in three.

Having had a break for three years, the likelihood is all the categories of folk will be there. And we have the extra special news that the Princess Royal will attend on day one.

There are so many reasons why the Royal Norfolk Show remains so important for our county.





Who will collect the ribbons in this year’s livestock classes? - Credit: Lee Blanchflower

On a personal level, they are two great days.

I always say that there are people I only ever see at the Costessey showground!

Folk from around the county who I miss throughout the year, I seem to bump into for a catch up.

I'm sure there are lots of others in the same boat and that sense of community and "Norfolk family coming together" is so key.

There is a unique variety of attractions at the show.





Princess Anne will visit the Royal Norfolk Show on Wednesday June 29 - Credit: Archant

Cynics and those who have not experienced the event often say "I don't see what the attraction is."

I'm certainly not paid by the RNAA to promote the show. My enthusiasm and support is purely based on what I have encountered over many years.

The grand ring has everything from the RAF Falcons freefall parachute team to the Bolddog Lings Motorcycle display team to a 1000-strong team performing a special Platinum Jubilee Salute,

We are so fortunate to have incredible food and drink enterprises in our towns and villages - and the show is a tasty showcase of all the produce. You certainly never go hungry!

There are hundreds of trade stands of all sorts to browse, a really top class garden show, live music and of course countless creatures of all shapes and sizes. I could go on.

At a time when harsh economics is so key in life, there is a very strong financial factor.

A study by the University of East Anglia in 2018 - led by Dr Bahar Ghezelayagh from the School of Economics, working with a team of student research assistants - revealed the event is worth an incredible £20m for the Norfolk economy.

That figure includes £14m for Norwich businesses.

It was the first time the show’s economic value to Norfolk had been calculated and reflected the extra value added to the local economy by people visiting from outside the county, spending their money at the show and also in shops, restaurants, hotels, attractions and in transport businesses in Norwich and Norfolk.

As well as the pure economic benefit, there's also no doubt that the show is a crucial showcase for local businesses, organisations and charities.

It's not just about money spent over the two days - it's about the name becoming known, the message being shared and the people being met. The long term impact of that can be massive.

When we have all spent too long separated from each other and prevented from mixing and enjoying the sociable parts of life, the return of the Royal Norfolk Show is terrific.

I hope to see you there!

If you can't make it, please follow our coverage on our website edp24.co.uk. We'll have reports and pictures in the papers on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.











