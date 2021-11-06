News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Why is it so difficult to buy crisps this weekend?

Author Picture Icon

Eleanor Pringle

Published: 10:14 AM November 6, 2021
Empty crisp shelves in Norfolk supermarkets

Empty crisp shelves in Norfolk supermarkets - Credit: Archant

People heading out for a lunchtime snack might struggle to get their hands on the likes of Quavers and Wotsits this weekend. 

Crisp giant Walkers has confirmed it is seeing disruption in its manufacturing process after an IT update experienced "teething problems". 

A spokeswoman for the brand added that the disruption to supermarket shelves could continue for weeks to come.

As a result the manufacturer will be prioritising fan favourites like ready salted and cheese and onion flavours. 

The spokeswoman added: "A recent IT system upgrade has disrupted the supply of some of our products. Our sites are still making crisps and snacks but at a reduced scale.

You may also want to watch:

"We’re doing everything we can to increase production and get people’s favourites back on shelves. We’re very sorry for the inconvenience caused.”

The company said it was working around the clock to resolve the issue and expect to be close to full production again in the next few weeks.


Most Read

  1. 1 'It has got to stop' - Garage owner given last chance to clear eyesore site
  2. 2 Body of man found in river in Norwich
  3. 3 Prison officer abused after secret relationship with rapist at HMP Bure
  1. 4 Head apologises after children made to eat packed lunches outside in the cold
  2. 5 Marks & Spencer and Amazon recall items after safety fears
  3. 6 Man attacked Norwich couple after climbing through their window
  4. 7 1950s 'time capsule' home for sale by auction - and it even has a pool!
  5. 8 Neighbours' shock at sudden death of woman
  6. 9 The Joules Big Sale coming to Norfolk Showground with huge discounts
  7. 10 'Staycation is the word' - Holiday park will only close two weeks every year
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Garden Kitchen Cafe and Event Caterers has won The Good Food Awards for the first time.

Norfolk cafe ranked among best in the UK

Sean Galea-Pace

person
Hector Howlett (left), from Great Witchingham, pictured with his brother Arthur

Family's heartbreak as baby Hector is given just months to live

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Tiffany Wright, whose family runs Mill Farm in Wells

Campsite owner's 'heart dropped' after seeing land in housing plans

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Forensic officers at Meadow farm, Colton, as they search for the body of murder victim Diane Douglas

Human remains found in search for Diane

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon