Why is it so difficult to buy crisps this weekend?

People heading out for a lunchtime snack might struggle to get their hands on the likes of Quavers and Wotsits this weekend.

Crisp giant Walkers has confirmed it is seeing disruption in its manufacturing process after an IT update experienced "teething problems".

A spokeswoman for the brand added that the disruption to supermarket shelves could continue for weeks to come.

As a result the manufacturer will be prioritising fan favourites like ready salted and cheese and onion flavours.

The spokeswoman added: "A recent IT system upgrade has disrupted the supply of some of our products. Our sites are still making crisps and snacks but at a reduced scale.

"We’re doing everything we can to increase production and get people’s favourites back on shelves. We’re very sorry for the inconvenience caused.”

The company said it was working around the clock to resolve the issue and expect to be close to full production again in the next few weeks.



