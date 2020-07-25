Search

Advanced search

By accident or on porpoise? Why town has been invaded by sea creatures

PUBLISHED: 12:01 25 July 2020

A seal at Cecil Gowan Infant School, which is part of a sea creatures art sculpture trail around Sprowston made from plastic rubbish. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A seal at Cecil Gowan Infant School, which is part of a sea creatures art sculpture trail around Sprowston made from plastic rubbish. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2020

A town on the edge of Norwich has been invaded by striking sea creatures.

Members of the Sprowston Youth Engagement Project at St Cuthberts Church with two porpoises, part of the sea creatures art sculpture trail around Sprowston they have made from plastic rubbish. From left, Andy Fowler, 16; Aaron Hardy, 18; Clare Lincoln, project lead; and Maya Wright, 16. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYMembers of the Sprowston Youth Engagement Project at St Cuthberts Church with two porpoises, part of the sea creatures art sculpture trail around Sprowston they have made from plastic rubbish. From left, Andy Fowler, 16; Aaron Hardy, 18; Clare Lincoln, project lead; and Maya Wright, 16. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

People either visiting or living in Sprowston will have noticed an array of sculptures popping up around the town, including sharks, dolphins and tortoises.

Members of the Sprowston Youth Engagement Project with a swan at the Sprowston police Station, one of the sea creatures they have made for an art sculpture trail around Sprowston from plastic rubbish. From left, Aaron Hardy, 18; Andy Fowler, 16; and Maya Wright, 16. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYMembers of the Sprowston Youth Engagement Project with a swan at the Sprowston police Station, one of the sea creatures they have made for an art sculpture trail around Sprowston from plastic rubbish. From left, Aaron Hardy, 18; Andy Fowler, 16; and Maya Wright, 16. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

And the impressive sculptures, which are made from pieces of rubbish, are no accident - they very much ended up there on porpoise.

A turtle at Falcon Junior School, which is part of a sea creatures art sculpture trail around Sprowston made from plastic rubbish. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYA turtle at Falcon Junior School, which is part of a sea creatures art sculpture trail around Sprowston made from plastic rubbish. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The 12 sculptures are the work of members of the Sprowston Youth Engagement Project (SYEP), which worked alongside hundreds of local schoolchildren in a long-spanning project.

A penguin at Sprowston Junior School which is part of a sea creatures art sculpture trail around Sprowston made from plastic rubbish. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYA penguin at Sprowston Junior School which is part of a sea creatures art sculpture trail around Sprowston made from plastic rubbish. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The theme of the project came from 16-year-old group member Maya Wright, who suggested the group do something to raise awareness of the impact plastic has on our seas and oceans.

A swan at the Sprowston Police Station, which is part of a sea creatures art sculpture trail around Sprowston made from plastic rubbish. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYA swan at the Sprowston Police Station, which is part of a sea creatures art sculpture trail around Sprowston made from plastic rubbish. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Clare Lincoln, SYEP project leader, said: “As a group we try to do as much as we can to help the environment and one of the things we’ve done in the past is litter pick. That’s where this idea came from.

Two porpoises at St Cuthberts Church which are part of a sea creatures art sculpture trail around Sprowston made from plastic rubbish. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYTwo porpoises at St Cuthberts Church which are part of a sea creatures art sculpture trail around Sprowston made from plastic rubbish. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

You may also want to watch:

“We always look to deliver events and projects that benefit the community, so decided to do a sculpture trail that people can really enjoy but will also get a message across.”

A hand drawn map showing the locations of Sprowston's sea creatures. Picture: SYEPA hand drawn map showing the locations of Sprowston's sea creatures. Picture: SYEP

The 12 sculptures have been dotted across 11 different locations around Sprowston, where they will remain until Wednesday, August 5 - with the group also having put together a map of the sites so people can see them all.

They include two sharks, three penguins, a seal, a whale and a coral reef, and were all produced from items of litter collected by the group - along with supplementary arts and crafts materials.

Miss Lincoln, 40, added: “We had originally planned to showcase them in a different way, but coronavirus got in the way, so we just decided to put them in place and let people spot them that way.

“It’s been really nice seeing people talking about them on Facebook and they’ve had some really lovely feedback.

“Around 1,000 children worked on the project in total.”

The project included pupils from Sparhawk Infant and Nursery School, Cecil Gowing Infact School, Falcon Junior School, Sprowston Junior School and White House Farm Primary School - and was funded by Clarion Futures.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘Customers are upset’ - Village shop fears over holiday resort bid

Cawston Post Office and store had a petition in the shop to stop plans to turn Haveringland Hall Country Park into a holiday resort. Picture: Google

First look at seven futuristic £2.5m homes being built ‘like nothing Norfolk has seen before’

Octagon Park, Little Plumstead where homes for the future are being built. Pic: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Mum bombarded with text messages from supermarket after council blunder

Natasha Holmes-Olley, who was sent details of other Morrison's shopper by mistake. Picture: Natasha Holmes-Olley

You’ve probably driven past this pub and Thai restaurant - but what is its food like?

The Pad Thai at The Kings Head in Blofield. Picture: Lauren Cope

‘It’s so upsetting’ - Burglars snatch £10,000 of jewellery from nurse’s home as she works

Gary and Andrea Fisk, who have lost more than £10,000 of jewellery after the home was ransacked Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Most Read

‘It is so wrong’ - Facebook group urging boycott of village slammed by locals

Beach Road is a holiday hub for tourists, and a call to boycott attractions just as the holiday seasons tries to slip back into gear has caused

Pay for a TV licence – or ditch the BBC and watch another channel instead

James suggests we should all pay for a TV licence, or simply ignore the BBC channels and watch something else

Gone in 15 seconds, but couple landed with £160 parking charge

Paula Gundry and husband Craig Knights who have ignored demands from NPE to pay £160 for a 15-second stop at Sentinel House in Norwich. Photo: Paula Gundry Interiors

Town kebab shop given six months to quit building

Kebab shop owner, Ahmed Farag (right) and employee, Mohamed Abdelhafez (left).Thetford Kebab House is set to close after Thetford Town Council terminated the business's lease at The Shambles. Photo: Emily Thomson

Revealed: Norfolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

The windmill at Burnham Overy Staithe, one of the most expensive areas to buy a property in in Norfolk. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

First look at seven futuristic £2.5m homes being built ‘like nothing Norfolk has seen before’

Octagon Park, Little Plumstead where homes for the future are being built. Pic: BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘Customers are upset’ - Village shop fears over holiday resort bid

Cawston Post Office and store had a petition in the shop to stop plans to turn Haveringland Hall Country Park into a holiday resort. Picture: Google

Mum bombarded with text messages from supermarket after council blunder

Natasha Holmes-Olley, who was sent details of other Morrison's shopper by mistake. Picture: Natasha Holmes-Olley

You’ve probably driven past this pub and Thai restaurant - but what is its food like?

The Pad Thai at The Kings Head in Blofield. Picture: Lauren Cope

Boys ‘risking their life’ after theft of rooftop camera

Two young boys were caught on CCTV at the new soft play centre in Lowestoft, breaking and stealing a CCTV camera overnight. Picture: Fiona Daniel