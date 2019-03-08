Search

Who was the Anglia knight?

PUBLISHED: 11:55 03 November 2019

Often seen twirling around at the start and end of the day's television between 1959 and 1988, the Anglia knight was well-known to the county's TV viewers, but who was he?

Anglia TV's Silver Knight. Picture: Archant LibraryAnglia TV's Silver Knight. Picture: Archant Library

The sterling silver statue was originally based on the statue of Richard I outside the Palace of Westminster, however that is not the identity of the mystery knight.

The knight is the Black Prince, Edward of Woodstock, who was one of the most successful military commanders during the Hundred Years' War and the eldest son of Edward III.

The Black Prince spent most of his time in London, so he was not particularly linked to the Anglia television area.

The 22kg statue was in fact a trophy commissioned by the king of the Netherlands for his hunting society, the Falcon Club.

It was won by an Englishman and brought back to this country, remaining with his family until 1959 when they decided to put it in the shop window of Asprey and Co where it was purchased by Anglia Television chairman Lord Townshend, and after the addition of the Anglia logo to its flag, became the television channel's figurehead.

The Anglia knight is on display at the ITV Anglia office reception in Norwich.

